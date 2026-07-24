Chelsea plot stunning £70m Liverpool raid as shock report names three targets

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is a surprise name on Xabi Alonso’s midfield shortlist at Chelsea, one source has claimed.

Liverpool tried to appoint their former midfielder Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor in the summer of 2024, but he rejected the opportunity in order to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season. Alonso subsequently joined Real Madrid before getting sacked midway through last season.

The 44-year-old was once again linked with taking charge at Anfield earlier this year amid speculation Arne Slot would be axed. However, Alonso took the Chelsea job just two weeks before Liverpool pulled the trigger on Slot.

Chelsea have backed their new manager with the club-record £117million signing of Morgan Rogers this summer, while also bringing in Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda and Emmanuel Emegha.

They have agreed a £52m package with Crystal Palace for French defender Maxence Lacroix, and Mac Allister has now emerged as a shock target for Alonso’s Blues, according to IndyKaila on X, formerly Twitter.

They wrote: ‘Exclusive. Chelsea is eyeing exciting new transfer targets. Alex Scott & Adam Wharton are on the radar, but keep your eyes peeled on Alexis Mac Allister’s situation at #LFC.

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‘If @LFC parts ways with him, @ChelseaFC will contact the relevant parties.’

Mac Allister has mainly been linked with Real Madrid over the past 12 months, but if this claim is to be believed, then Chelsea have supposedly entered the frame.

Mac Allister had a poor 2025-26 campaign with Liverpool but looked reinvigorated at the World Cup, helping Argentina reach the final.

The 27-year-old is understood to be rated by Liverpool at £70m.

Curtis Jones is the midfielder most expect to leave Anfield this summer. Inter Milan have failed with a £20m bid for Jones, who is also of interest to Nottingham Forest, Galatasaray and Aston Villa.

Mac Allister could follow Jones out of Liverpool if a suitable bid comes in. However, the Reds would rather bolster their midfield than deplete Andoni Iraola’s options.

Liverpool and Chelsea have converged on players such as Scott and Wharton.

Scott has rejected the offer of a new contract at Bournemouth as he is keen to explore a transfer to an elite club. But Bournemouth are refusing to sell the 22-year-old, which makes Wharton a more likely solution.

Palace value Wharton at £70m, the same price Mac Allister could be available for.

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