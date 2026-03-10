Liam Rosenior could get a new striker at Chelsea

Chelsea have turned to Brentford centre-forward Igor Thiago after the chances of Samu Aghehowa moving from Porto to Stamford Bridge dropped significantly, a report has revealed.

Chelsea looked into the potential signing of Thiago before he joined Brentford from Club Brugge in July 2024. The Brazilian had an injury-hit debut campaign at Brentford but is thriving this season.

Thiago has hit the back of the net 18 times in 29 Premier League games so far, putting him second in the scoring charts, behind only Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Admittedly, six of Thiago’s goals this season have been penalties, but he has still been hugely impressive.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Chelsea are preparing to return for Thiago this summer and hold ‘strong interest’ in landing him.

Chelsea are ‘stepping up their search’ for a new No 9, and the 24-year-old is ‘firmly on their radar’.

Liam Rosenior’s side have been joined by Manchester City and Bayern Munich in expressing interest in the forward.

Brentford are ‘reluctant’ to sell Thiago, though he will have a price this summer, just like every player in their squad.

While that price tag has yet to emerge, it will likely be significant. The report adds that Brentford see Thiago as a player with ‘world-class’ potential, and as one of their best-ever signings.

Porto’s Samu is also on Chelsea’s striker shortlist, though no move will happen this summer as he is set for an extended period on the sidelines. Samu has undergone surgery on an ACL injury, meaning he might not play again in 2026.

Chelsea have agreed to sign Emmanuel Emegha from Strasbourg, while they are also keen on his team-mate, Joaquin Panichelli.

However, Emegha’s thigh injury has re-emerged, while Chelsea also have concerns over whether either Strasbourg striker can lead their forward line in the pursuit of a league title.

The Blues will have Nicolas Jackson returning from his loan spell at Bayern Munich this summer, as the Bavarians do not want to sign him permanently.

Chelsea have ‘already informed Jackson’ they plan to sell him, while the Senegal international is also open to leaving.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap make up Chelsea’s current crop of striker options. Pedro is in blistering form, having managed eight goals and five assists in his last eight league outings.

The Brazilian can also operate effectively in the No 10 role if needed. Delap, though, has been a much more underwhelming signing.

BlueCo captured Delap as he was tipped for a bright future, but he has been usurped by Pedro after hitting just two goals this season, while also demonstrating discipline issues.

The 23-year-old looks set to be replaced by a new striker this summer, with Thiago a prime option.

