Chelsea: Ornstein confirms Pochettino, transfer plans as two-hour call over Mudryk exit is revealed

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has given Chelsea fans an idea of what they can expect from the Premier League club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium completed a takeover of the west London club in May 2022.

That has led to supporters of other Premier League clubs asking questions over how the Blues are managing to stay within Financial Fair Play rules.

There have been links with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and other big-money summer deals but Ornstein has moved to temper expectations of huge Chelsea transfers in the next window.

Speaking to NBC, Ornstein said: “Chelsea’s recruitment policy will continue on a youthful front. We will see some activity in the summer. They will address the defence. In attack as well but it’s not guaranteed that they will sign one of these big-name huge money signings.

“The midfield I think is well set. The confidence inside Chelsea is high that they will remain compliant with FFP.”

Pochettino, who guided Chelsea to a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night, has come under pressure in recent weeks over poor results but Ornstein insists that the Blues board are firmly behind him.

Ornstein added: “The external pressure was building around him but internally I’m not aware of any conversations that have taken place about his future. The new ownership are, to my knowledge, are backing Mauricio Pochettino wholeheartedly,” he said.

“Of course results do need to improve. This inconsistency will be deemed unacceptable. They’ll want to have a better second half of the season, but there are opportunities aplenty.”

Chelsea didn’t bring any players into Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window but they had enquiries about some of their players, including Mykhailo Mudryk.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s true that Bayern made a phone call to Chelsea to ask about Mykhailo Mudryk’s availability, but they were given an immediate ‘no’ from the Blues because they wanted to keep him.

“It wasn’t even a negotiation, just a basic request, nothing more. The phone call lasted a couple of hours and, in the end, once it became clear that Chelsea weren’t interested in playing ball, Bayern were more than happy to sign Bryan Zaragoza from Granada.

“Chelsea remain more than happy with Mudryk at the moment anyway, and are not entertaining any offers for his services.”

There are rumours that Chelsea could rival Real Madrid for the signing of Alphonso Davies but Romano has not “heard” anything on that speculation.

Romano added: “Sticking with Chelsea, honestly guys, I’ve heard nothing on any rumours linking Alphonso Davies with the club. Absolutely nothing concrete or new.

“Bayern will continue until the end of May/June to try and get him to extend his contract, then if that’s not possible he could be made available in the summer transfer market.

“He’s another one to watch guys as Real Madrid remain interested, for sure. For a long time now they’ve been on it and they remain keen on signing Alphonso.”