Chelsea transfer for Osimhen ‘could be off’ despite ‘here we go’ as two alternatives are revealed

Chelsea could be set to move on from Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer over his huge wage demands, according to reports.

The Blues have come under criticism recently after completing their tenth signing of the summer in the form of Joao Felix, with Enzo Maresca admitting 15-20 players are training separately from the first-team squad.

Maresca said in his press conference on Wednesday: “I am not working with 42 players. I am working with 21 players. The other 15-20 players are training apart. I don’t see them. It’s not a mess like it looks from outside. Absolutely not.

“They can even have 20 years contract, it’s not my point. I don’t care.”

Chelsea have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the west London club in May 2022 and their spending doesn’t look like stopping there.

Despite all their spending, Chelsea are still missing a clinical striker and Maresca is keen for them to pursue a deal for Osimhen before the end of the window.

Osimhen’s former international team-mate John Ogu – who currently plays for Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa in Israel – even gave the transfer to Stamford Bridge a ‘here we go’ message.

However, The Sun claims that a deal for Osimhen ‘could be off’ with the Blues identifying ‘two cheaper options’ get them goals this season.

Any deal is ‘being held up by his extraordinary £500,000-a-week demands’ with that wage making him the best paid player in the Premier League.

Chelsea have ‘tried to take Osimhen on loan as they are reluctant to pay his £110million release clause’ but that bid was ‘rejected’ by Napoli.

The Nigeria international is ‘expected to leave the Italian club after submitting a formal transfer request’ but Chelsea are attempting to reduce their wage bill and ‘will not come close to meeting Osimhen’s demands’.

The report adds: ‘Chelsea are also looking at other strikers, with Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin being considered as cheaper options.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has a big update on Chelsea transfers, including news on Osimhen, writing in his Caught Offside column he said: “The Raheem Sterling situation is a question for Chelsea, not for me.

“At the moment I can only say the information that I have, and that is they insist on a permanent sale. Maybe a loan under certain conditions can be enough to get the green light, but this is just my opinion and not something guaranteed.

“Chelsea are still exploring opportunities for a striker and on Osimhen, as I told you, nothing will happen this weekend, this situation is one for the final days. I always told you this.

“Let’s see if Chelsea will be able to find a way with Napoli and with the player, because the player doesn’t want a loan and Chelsea don’t want to pay a crazy salary. It’s still complicated, and Saudi Arabia remains a possibility for Osimhen.

“Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on the defenders market for the final days too, because if there will be a last minute opportunity on a defender, Chelsea could be still interested in covering that position again. It depends on what happens.

“We know the focus now is on the outgoings. Broja, Sterling and also Chalobah is really important…

“So, in terms of incomings, keep an eye on the striker situation, as another player they still like is Jhon Duran, and then a potential last minute centre-back. Again, it’s not guaranteed, it’s not sure, but they are discussing.”