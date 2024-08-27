According to reports, Chelsea remain in ‘active talks’ with Serie A giants Napoli over signing Victor Osimhen before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Osimhen in recent years and they remain in the market for a new striker.

The Premier League giants are the biggest spenders in Europe this summer but they lack a world-class forward.

In recent seasons, Osimhen has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe. Napoli declined last term but he still managed to score 15 goals in his 25 Serie A appearances.

In previous transfer windows, Osimhen has been priced out of a move elsewhere and this was expected to be the case this summer as there is a £110m release clause in his contract.

However, unlike in previous windows, Osimhen is actively pushing for a transfer this summer and Napoli has chosen Belgium international Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

Osimhen’s stance has forced Napoli to soften their demands and it’s emerged that they have reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahly to sell the Nigeria international for around 65 million euros (£54m).

It remains to be seen whether Osimhen will accept the move to Saudi Arabia and his agent – Roberto Calenda – would seemingly prefer him to carry on playing in Europe.

In a new interview, Calenda said. “Victor is not a package to be shipped far away to make room for new prophets. Victor still has so much to do IN EUROPE.

“Osimhen is a Napoli player, with a contract recently renewed with mutual satisfaction.

“He made history and when there were major offers (also this year) we always accepted the club’s decisions.

“Victor was elected African footballer of the year, 8th at the Ballon d’Or. There is need for respect and balance.”

On Thursday morning, a report from The Guardian claimed Osimhen is ‘pushing’ Chelsea to up their interest in signing him before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

‘The latest player linked to Todd Boehly’s megasquad is not being pursued by Chelsea, though. ‘Instead, it is Victor Osimhen who is pushing the Blues to make an offer. The Napoli striker had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but it is thought he wants to judge Chelsea’s interest. ‘The 25-year-old Nigeria international is waiting for a bid and then he will decide where he plays his football this season.’

While Chelsea have reportedly ‘made a move’ for a Premier League star as a potential alternative, Fabrizio Romano claims they are in “active talks” for Osimhen.

Romano said: “Understand Chelsea and Al Ahli remain the two clubs in active talks for Victor Osimhen.

“Al Ahli still trying to convince Osimhen after agreement on €65m package with Napoli.

“Chelsea are still attentive as contacts are ongoing, separate story from Sancho. No bid from PSG.”