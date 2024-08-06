Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to reports, Chelsea have re-entered the race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as they look to strengthen in attacking areas.

Chelsea have already spent around £100m on signings this summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen among their standout additions.

Enzo Maresca’s side are yet to add a new striker to their squad, but they are stepping up their efforts to sign at least one new forward before the transfer window closes later this month.

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have been mentioned as potential targets this summer, but 20-year-old Atletico Madrid star Samu Omorodion has emerged as their most likely addition.

Omorodion scored eight La Liga goals during his breakout loan spell at La Liga rivals Deportivo Alaves last season and Chelsea are ‘closing on’ on signing the striker, who is expected to complete his move to Stamford Bridge after Atletico Madrid land Man City’s Julian Alvarez for £64m plus significant add-ons.

On Tuesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Chelsea are closing in on Samu Omorodion deal for £35m with Atléti.”

He later added: “Chelsea have all set with Samu Omorodion to join the club on seven year contract, valid until June 2031.

“Personal terms agreed and Atlético to receive £35m fee, as revealed yesterday.

“Green light only when Atlético will complete all final steps for Julián Álvarez.”

With Chelsea set to sign Omorodion, you could be forgiven for thinking they had given up on landing Osimhen, but this may not be the case.

A report from The Athletic claims Chelsea ‘surprisingly re-entered the race for the Napoli striker Osimhen this week despite categorically ruling him out as a possibility earlier in the window’. They add.

‘One or two attacking players are still the priority. Osimhen was taken off the wishlist a few months ago because he was deemed too expensive. ‘With long-term admirers Paris Saint-Germain unwilling to pay Napoli’s asking price, Chelsea have opened talks with the Serie A club over a loan deal with an option to buy. ‘A deal for Omorodion is independent of their talks over Osimhen, which are expected to continue.’

Caught Offside meanwhile say Chelsea and Napoli are back in talks as they try to ‘thrash out a deal’ for Osimhen. The report claims the Serie A giants want at least two players in exchange.