January ‘transfer plan’ revealed at Chelsea after official confirmation of Rosenior’s appointment

Chelsea have officially confirmed Liam Rosenior as their new head coach as their January transfer window plan comes to light.

The Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca last month as the Italian ‘felt a lack of protection and interference leading to critical issues with ownership’.

And Chelsea confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that former Hull City boss Rosenior had joined as new head coach from Ligue 1 side Strasbourg on a deal until 2032.

Speaking of his joy at joining Chelsea, Rosenior told the club’s official website: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.

“I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.

READ: Big Midweek: Arsenal v Liverpool, Nuno sack, Man Utd, Cole Palmer, Saudi Madrid derby

“I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal.

“There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club.

“I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Carragher, Neville give verdict with Rosenior ‘expected to become’ Chelsea manager

* Chelsea top scorers against the Big Six: Enzo Fernandez second in current squad

* The ten worst January signings made by Premier League clubs, with toxic Man Utd-Arsenal swap at 2)

And now Football Insider have revealed Chelsea’s ‘transfer plan’ for January with Rosenior ‘keen to see if he can improve the ability of the current crop’.

Chelsea ‘will not make lots of money available’ in the winter transfer window with the Blues still well-placed to qualify for the Champions League.

It is understood that ‘the expectation from the board is that he will work with what he’s already got in the building in the early stages of his reign’.

The Chelsea board ‘believe there is already enough quality in the group to compete at the top end of the Premier League’.