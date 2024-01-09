Chelsea transfer: Pochettino blow as €60m bid for Man Utd target surfaces with Blues keen ‘above all’

Mauricio Pochettino feels the chill at Kenilworth Road as Chelsea take on Luton.

Benfica have rejected an offer in excess of €60million from Chelsea to sign Antonio Silva, it has been claimed, with Manchester United also monitoring the defender.

Chelsea have invested heavily in central defence since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the summer of 2022, signing the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana over the last 18 months.

According to Portuguese publication A Bola, Silva has emerged as the latest target for the Stamford Bridge club with Man Utd also closely watching in the 20-year-old.

Yet it is Chelsea showing most interest in Silva, tabling an offer of more than €60m for the youngster who has already made seven appearances for the Portugal national team.

However, the report claims a move this month is “very unlikely” with Benfica having no interest in selling the star until the end of the season.

Silva’s current Benfica contract does not expire until 2027 and contains a release clause of €100m, with potential suitors needing to get close to that figure before the Portuguese club even consider sanctioning a sale.

Given Silva’s tender age and growing influence with the national team, Benfica see his valuation as far higher than €60m and consider the Viseu-born man to be a potential star of the future.

The news of Chelsea’s interest in Silva comes after Mauricio Pochettino provided an update on Chelsea’s January transfer plans, dismissing the suggestion that the club must sell before they can buy this month.

“No, it’s not like this,” Pochettino was quoted as saying by The Athletic. “It’s not what they tell me, that it is necessary we have to sell to buy some players.

“[The conversations have been] really good, really nice. We have a good relationship. Everything is going well. They are normal conversations we need to have.”

Despite losing Nicolas Jackson to the Africa Cup of Nations and fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku’s recurring injury problems, Pochettino dismissed the suggestion that it is essential for Chelsea to sign a new forward in January.

Asked if it is important to recruit a striker this month, he said: “No. We are assessing the squad like always.

“We are looking at the team, the options, for opportunities. But I am so happy because we have [Armando] Broja, different players like [Cole] Palmer that can play in the striker position.

“We need our second-line offensive players to score and to help to win the games. I am very positive. I am happy with the squad and if something appears, we will announce. At the moment, we are assessing.”