Chelsea transfer: Mauricio Pochettino delivers striker signing verdict as he singles out Blues duo

Mauricio Pochettino has played down the need for Chelsea to sign a forward during the January transfer window, insisting he is “happy” with Armando Broja and Cole Palmer sharing striking duties.

With Nicolas Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku suffering more injury woes, Chelsea have been linked with bringing in a forward in January to boost Pochettino’s options.

Chelsea are among a number of clubs rumoured to be interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who is poised to return this month after being banned for betting breaches.

However, Pochettino has denied that it is essential for Chelsea to sign a striker in the January window.

According to The Athletic, he said: “No. We are assessing the squad like always.

“We are looking at the team, the options, for opportunities. But I am so happy because we have Broja, different players like Palmer that can play in the striker position.

“We need our second-line offensive players to score and to help to win the games. I am very positive. I am happy with the squad and if something appears, we will announce. At the moment, we are assessing.”

With Chelsea spending more than £1billion since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the summer of 2022, it has been suggested that the club need to sell before buying to adhere to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Having spoken to the club’s owners over the weekend, however, Pochettino is insistent that is not the came.

“No, it’s not like this,” he said. “It’s not what they tell me, that it is necessary we have to sell to buy some players.

“[The conversations have been] really good, really nice. We have a good relationship. Everything is going well. They are normal conversations we need to have.”

Pochettino’s comments come as Chelsea prepare to face Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, with the Argentine urging his players to enjoy the occasion.

He told reporters: “The most important thing is we need to enjoy the semi-final, not to feel like it’s compulsory for us to be in the final. Football is not about that. You cannot play if you feel pressure and you don’t feel fresh in your mind.

“If you feel it’s compulsory (to win), always with some restriction – you need to take the semi-final as a great opportunity to enjoy playing football, performing well, running, being aggressive, being all together.

“Not to feel it’s compulsory to go to the final. You start to limit yourself.”