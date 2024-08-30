A report from Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has revealed the ‘reason’ why Chelsea are trying to sign Jadon Sancho from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea are already the biggest spenders in Europe this summer but they could make one or two more signings before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

In recent days, Chelsea‘s priority has been to sign a new striker and on Friday afternoon, it was reported that they are ‘confident’ of landing long-term target Victor Osimhen.

A striker is considered the final piece of the jigsaw for Chelsea, who are already have plenty of wingers and attacking midfielders to choose from.

Despite this, it has emerged that Chelsea are pushing to sign England international Sancho from Man Utd.

Sancho featured heavily for Man Utd during pre-season, but he was not involved in either of their opening two Premier League games of the 2024/25 campaign.

On Friday afternoon, a report from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Chelsea are ‘expected’ to reach an ‘agreement’ with Man Utd to sign Sancho before the window shuts.

READ: Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…



Ornstein explained: ‘Chelsea are expected to reach an agreement with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes.

‘The 24-year-old former Borussia Dortmund forward is keen on a proposed move to Stamford Bridge.

‘Talks between the clubs are advanced over a loan with an obligation to buy.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that Man Utd have been ‘presented with two bids’ for Sancho.

He said: “Chelsea have presented two bids for Jadon Sancho!

“One proposal is loan with buy option clause, the other one with obligation to buy. Of course on different terms.

“Chelsea also reached total agreement with Jadon Sancho on personal terms! Up to Man United now.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea transfer ‘back on’ as Ipswich ‘renegotiation’ reaches ‘advanced’ stage with ‘parties optimistic’

👉 Chelsea have bad case of ‘gout’ while Liverpool are signing ‘flying pork barrel’ again

👉 Five Prem transfers to save deadline day include Man Utd signing No.6, Branthwaite to Liverpool

Solhekol meanwhile claims “the reason” for Chelsea signing Sancho is that it is “an opportunistic move”.

“Chelsea have been in talks to sign Sancho and now they have put in a bid to take him on loan with an obligation to buy him next summer,” Solhekol said.

“Some Chelsea fans will be thinking whether they really need to sign Jadon Sancho, with the club having already signed wingers like Pedro Neto and Joao Felix this summer, with Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and even Raheem Sterling at the club, and with Sancho not appearing to be in Erik ten Hag’s plans at Manchester United.

“I think the reason Chelsea are going for him is that it’s an opportunistic move. Sancho would be available for a sensible fee and, on his day, he’s a very good player – he played in the Champions League final for Borussia Dortmund in June, and three years ago he was an £85million player.

“If Enzo Maresca thinks he can get the best out of him, I think the Chelsea owners will back him.”