Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a detailed update as Chelsea push to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen from Serie A giants Napoli.

Chelsea have been active in the transfer market this summer and one of their priorities this month is to sign at least one new striker.

Atletico Madrid’s Samu Omorodion was initially expected to sign for the Blues, but a ‘disrespectful’ offer made by the club to the 20-year-old resulted in his £34.5m move ‘collapsing’.

England international Conor Gallagher is still in line to join Atletico Madrid after they agreed a £34m deal with Chelsea, but the London outfit have reportedly ordered the midfielder to return home.

Since their deal to sign Omorodion fell through, Chelsea have turned their attention to re-signing Joao Felix and a report in Spain claims they are willing to ‘do everything to close’ the signing.

A separate report from journalist Matteo Moretto claims Felix is “in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge”, but it is a “very tense” situation.

Moretto explains: The owners at Chelsea, and the ones who call the shots, like Joao Felix. He’s a player they have always liked, including when he was on loan there.

“Equally, Felix would reduce his salary to go there, and he is in favour of a move to Stamford Bridge. But, the clubs have to find an agreement for him.

“Clearly, Joao Felix will cost more than Samu Omorodion, and they are negotiating and in talks, but in a very tense manner, due to the last 24 hours.

“I don’t think this can go on too much longer, above all, because Conor Gallagher is hanging on to see what happens. Gallagher wants clarity on his future as soon as possible.”

The arrival of Felix would see Chelsea sign another versatile forward, but they would still require a natural striker and Osimhen remains an option.

Romano has revealed a “guarantee” regarding Osimhen’s potential move to Chelsea, with a “kind of permanent transfer” required.

“Osimhen is a possibility that Napoli presented to Chelsea after they already thought of Osimhen at the beginning of the window… they left the conversation because the package was too expensive,” Romano said on The Debrief podcast.

“But then Napoli presented this opportunity again to Chelsea during talks for Romelu Lukaku. But as I always mentioned, from what I’m hearing, Osimhen doesn’t want to reduce his salary, €11million net per season, and Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan.

“This is the idea of the player – only a permanent transfer or loan with obligation. So kind of a permanent transfer.

“At the moment, Chelsea are not offering these conditions. So the only way to see Osimhen to Chelsea is to obviously sign the player on a permanent transfer or try to change his mind.

“So it’s on Chelsea. But at the moment, I can guarantee that nothing is changing on Osimhen’s story.

“I don’t think it’s going to change today, tomorrow. Now the full focus is on the Joao Felix/Gallagher saga, also with Osimhen to find a new solution.

“And then we will see what happens with Osimhen. But I always had a feeling that this is something for the final weeks or days of the window.”