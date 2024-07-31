Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has been warned that England international Conor Gallagher’s potential move to Atletico Madrid could spark an “angry” reaction.

Gallagher was told he “won’t play again” while he struggled at Euro 2024 but was one of Chelsea’s most important players during the 2023/24 campaign as he had the backing of former head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The centre midfielder’s impressive season for Chelsea came after he was heavily linked with a move away during the 2023 summer transfer window.

The Blues were expected to cash in on Gallagher to secure a pure profit sale. A transfer did not end up going through, but an exit was always going to be more likely this summer as he has now entered the final year of his contract.

Earlier this summer, Gallagher was heavily linked with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, but La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have emerged as his most likely destination. It has been claimed that Diego Simeone’s side are ‘close to a full agreement’ with Chelsea over the signing.

Despite this, former Chelsea defender Williams Gallas thinks Gallagher must do one thing if he’s to “get a new contract” at his boyhood club.

“I completely understand why Conor Gallagher doesn’t want to leave Chelsea. That’s the club he grew up in – he’s a London boy, he’s a Chelsea boy – why would he want to leave?” Gallas said.

“You have to think as well, because of his relationship with the fans, there aren’t any other top London clubs he probably feels like he can join. The Chelsea fans would not be able to forgive one of their own going to play for Arsenal or going to play for Tottenham.

“Conor Gallagher has to stay at Chelsea this season. The problem is he has only got one more year left on his contract.

“How can he get a new contract? He has to score goals. Simple! Score eight, nine goals this season and I’m sure Chelsea will extend his contract.”

Gallas has also warned co-owner Todd Boehly that there will be “a lot of trouble” at Chelsea if he sanctions Gallagher’s exit.

“When you want to play with a high press, you need a player like him. Listen, if he scores eight or nine goals, I think Chelsea will extend his contract,” Gallas added.

“One thing that you can say about Gallagher is that the fans adore him. He has the fans behind him, so I’m telling you, if the ownership try and sell him, they will be in a lot of trouble with the fans at the club.

“Todd Boehly has got enough problems running the club (laughs). He doesn’t need the fans getting even more angry with him for selling a homegrown player, trust me.”