Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel directed a dig at Harry Kane after their loss to Bochum on Sunday amid reports linking him with Chelsea.

The Bundesliga giants paid around £86m to sign Kane from Tottenham during last year’s summer transfer window.

The England international carried Spurs for much of his time in the Premier League and he has arguably been doing the same this season with Bayern Munich.

Kane has 29 goals and eight assists in his 30 appearances for Bayern Munich across all competitions this season but their 3-2 defeat against Bochum on Sunday leaves Bayer Leverkusen eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Earlier this week, Tuchel admitted that Kane has “not been satisfied with how he’s been implemented in games”.

Kane scored late on against Bochum to make it 3-2 but he earlier missed a one-on-one when Bayern were 1-0 up. Speaking post-match, Tuchel admitted that the striker’s missed opportunity “may have been the deciding factor”.

“We created some top-class chances. Harry’s chance in the first half may have been the deciding factor. If he finished that with one touch instead of trying to play it, the game is over,” Tuchel told DAZN.

“I don’t think today’s defeat was fair; I think a lot went against us. I think we had an xG value of 3.4 and we had four, five, six top-class chances.

“We completely dominated the game and actually went behind out of nowhere. We never stopped putting in the effort until the end and then played with a man down for a long time. A lot went against us. I feel today’s defeat is different to the last two.”

Over the weekend, Football Insider reported that Kane is ‘unhappy’ at Bayern Munich and ‘could be tempted’ by a return to the Premier League. Chelsea are said to be ‘plotting a stunning move’ for him and are ‘willing to pay’ over £80m to sign him in the summer.

Chelsea are also being linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but journalist Simon Phillips believes they have “added Mathys Tel to their striker shortlist”.

“Chelsea have added Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel to their striker shortlist for the summer,” Phillips revealed via his substack.

“At the moment this is largely just scouting; taking a deep look at his data, back at old performances, and a host of other research. No contact has been made anywhere yet, but Chelsea are just taking a look at Tel as a potential option amongst the other names below.

“Chelsea might be sensing an opportunity with Tel now playing second fiddle to Harry Kane at Bayern this season.

“It’s been reported that Tel wants more playing time and has been seeking assurances from Bayern. At this point we have no idea how attainable he would be, but I am sure Bayern will also be keen to keep hold of the rising star who also has 4 caps for France U21s. Manchester United also have a reported interest in Tel.”