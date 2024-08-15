Newcastle United reportedly ‘want to steal’ Conor Gallagher, but Chelsea remain in talks with Atletico Madrid over selling the England international.

Much of the transfer drama this summer has centred around Gallagher’s future, with Chelsea always likely to cash in on their academy product, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Gallagher was a key player for Chelsea last season under Mauricio Pochettino, but he would fall down the pecking order this term as new head coach Enzo Maresca implements a new style of play.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were initially identified as possible destinations, but Atletico Madrid have recently emerged as his most likely destination.

The La Liga giants agreed a £34m deal with Chelsea to sign Gallagher, who could join £64m former Man City forward Julian Alvarez in signing for the Spanish outfit.

Having already spent significant money to sign Alvarez, Atletico Madrid must sell a player before finalising the Gallagher deal. 20-year-old Samu Omorodion was initially expected to move in the other direction, with Chelsea set to pay £34.5m for the inexperienced forward.

These two deals were on track until a ‘disrespectful’ offer made by Chelsea made Omorodion reject a move to Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher has since returned to London as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid remain in talks as they look to reach an alternative agreement. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Joao Felix’s return to the Premier League giants ‘could be key to unlocking the deal’.

READ: Chelsea ‘on the verge’ of finalising £39m Osimhen swap deal with ‘two stars set for Napoli’



In his Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Chelsea are not communicating anymore about Samu Omorodion. The player is now back training with Atletico Madrid while his agents are looking for a different solution for him.

“Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher has returned to London and is training at Cobham away from Enzo Maresca’s first-team.

“It’s a tense situation but it’s also normal to an extent, as of course Gallagher can stay in Madrid for some days but he’s still a Chelsea player, so he had to return to London because Chelsea decided on this.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The ten fastest Premier League manager dismissals as Ten Hag leads current sack race

👉 Why the Chelsea negativity? They are set up perfectly to dominate as soon as Guardiola leaves

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea to ‘test’ Premier League rivals with ‘loan offers’ for £60m England striker

He continued: “Still, the discussion between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid is still ongoing, even yesterday they were still trying to find a solution for him, and also for Joao Felix.

“Felix can be a solution after the Omorodion deal collapsed. For the moment, however, there is still a difference in what Atletico Madrid want and what Chelsea are willing to offer for Felix.

“The two clubs are talking, and Felix and Gallagher are the two points of discussion. Jorge Mendes, Felix’s agent, is still in England, and the conversations remain absolutely active.”

However, a further spanner has seemingly been thrown into the works as a report in Spain claims Newcastle ‘want to steal’ Gallagher.