Chelsea transfers: £112m Arsenal target ‘happy with January pre-agreement’ as Drogba ‘sells project’

Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen would reportedly ‘welcome an approach’ from Chelsea in January and ‘would be happy to do a pre-agreement’ ahead of a summer move.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding an experienced goalscorer to his ranks in a bid to improve their attacking output and Osimhen has consistently been at the top of the club’s wishlist.

Ivan Toney has also been heavily linked, but his age (27) and asking price of £100m are thought to have put Chelsea off a move.

Instead, the club bosses plan to get a deal done for Osimhen in January ahead of him moving to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

TEAMtalk claim ‘Osimhen would welcome an approach from the London side and would be happy to do a pre-agreement this month’.

With Napoli closing the door to a January move, the pre-agreement is the only way a deal can be agreed in the winter window.

The Nigeria international recently signed a new deal with the Serie A side, which includes a release clause of £112m.

The report states ‘multiple sources in Italy expect some movement to happen in the coming weeks and are convinced this is the last season they will see the 25-year-old in the famous light blue of the Serie A champions’.

Chelsea fans may well have a couple of club legends to thank should the Blues land Osimhen, with Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel said to be ‘in regular contact’ with the striker ‘to try and sell the project of the club’.

Arsenal have also been linked with Osimhen, and Gunners legend Ian Wright named the Nigerian as the ‘killer’ his former side need to drive them to the title.

“The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

