Mykhaylo Mudryk could be banned for as long as four years after being charged by the Football Association for doping offences as Chelsea target eight players for two positions to revamp Enzo Maresca’s attack.

Mudryk has not played since November and was provisionally suspended after performance-enhancing substance meldonium was found in his system, and the Ukraine international has now been charged as he and the club wait for the B sample.

An FA spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with anti-doping rule violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.” Chelsea declined to comment.

Mudryk denied knowingly breaking any rules and it’s been claimed he tested negatively in August and has not changed his behaviour since.

Mudryk said on Instagram last December: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can.”

Mudryk being unavailable and Jadon Sancho’s return to Manchester United after his loan spell has pushed Chelsea to scour the market for a new right-footed left winger.

The Blues’ £42m bid for Jamie Gittens was rejected by Borussia Dortmund ahead of the Club World Cup but The Guardian claim that although ‘there is an expectation that Gittens will end up at Chelsea this summer’ – Dortmund want around £50m for the 20-year-old – the Blues are looking at alternatives.

Chelsea have ‘identified Lyon’s Malick Fofana’ as one such alternative for that left wing spot after Maresca admitted the need for a new addition earlier this week.

He said: “We have Noni, Pedro and Ty only as the proper wingers so something for sure is going to happen. When the transfer window is open, for sure, we can do something.”

A report has claimed the Blues bosses have ‘discussed’ a possible loan-to-buy move for United wantaway Alejandro Garnacho.

Maresca is also thought to be keen on adding a ‘versatile forward’ to his squad, The Guardian claims, though they add that Liam Delap’s arrival to compete with Nicolas Jackson means they’ve now decided they ‘do not need another conventional No.9’.

The club wants to ‘lift the creative burden on Cole Palmer, given that João Félix and Christopher Nkunku are out of favour and free to leave’.

Confidential ‘have been told that Chelsea retain an interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers’, while The Guardian claims they’ve also ‘reached out to Brighton about Joao Pedro’ and have ‘looked at RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Hugo Ekitike but have been put off the latter by Eintracht Frankfurt’s £84m valuation’.

But the Blues are also keen on signing Mohamed Kudus, who could be available for a cut-price fee when his release clause expires next month.

