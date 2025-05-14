Chelsea have drawn up a five-man striker shortlist ahead of the summer amid a report claiming the Blues are fielding offers for Nicolas Jackson.

Enzo Maresca’s side need two wins from their final two games of the season, against Manchester United (H) and Nottingham Forest (A) to be assured of a place in the Champions League next season.

With or without entry into Europe’s showcase competition, the Blues are likely to be busy in the transfer market once again, and the priority – as is the case for a host of Premier League clubs – is thought to be a new striker.

They’ve been heavily linked with a move for Liam Delap, who’s scored 12 Premier League goals this season and is now available for just £30m after his release clause was triggered by Ipswich’s relegation.

They face stiff competition for his signature from Manchester United, though the same publication can’t even make up its mind which out of the Red Devils and Chelsea the 22-year-old prefers.

So the Blues have drawn up a list of five possible striker signings, including Delap, according to BBC Sport.

‘None of Sporting’s Victor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Ipswich’s Liam Delap, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike or even Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have been ruled out and all are considered quality options by the west London club. ‘Each one is being explored with pros, cons and likely competition being weighed up.’

Sesko, Gyokeres and Osimhen are all thought to be available for around £60m, but the latter paid in particular command very high wages, while Frankfurt supposedly want even more for Ekitike – around £85m.

There’s also the problem of Arsenal fishing in the same pool as Chelsea, with reports suggesting Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are currently deciding between Gyokeres and Sesko.

The report comes amid a claim from Relevo journalist Matteo Moreno that Chelsea are listing to enquires made by interested clubs for Jackson.

The Senegal international started the season well, scoring nine goals in his first 15 Premier League games, but he’s scored just one since and brought his season to an early end on Sunday with a ridiculous challenge on Sven Botman to get sent off in the crunch clash with Newcastle.

Moreno wrote on X: ‘Several teams are inquiring about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. It has not been ruled out that the English club could consider a possible exit if the offer is satisfactory. Nicolas Jackson’s situation will have to be closely monitored.’

Reacting to the incident at St James’ Park which saw Jackson throw his forearm into Botman’s face, European football expert Julien Laurens ripped into the striker, labelling him a “disgrace”.

“To go and get sent off in one of the most stupid ways possible when you are behind in the game, but there’s still an hour to be played [is incredible],” he said.

“There’s a lot of things that can happen and you let your team down, your club down, your fans down, your fellow employers at the club down too.

“I just think it’s unacceptable and really disgraceful from Nico Jackson because the red card is fully deserved.

“He clearly goes with his elbow towards Botman’s face; there’s not even a debate to have on, ‘Did he mean it, did he not mean it, was it an accident or not?’ It’s just a blatant red card, and he punished his team for that game.”