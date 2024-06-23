Chelsea have ‘held talks’ with Lille striker Jonathan David’s representatives over a transfer to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are on the lookout for a new goalscorer this summer to compete with Nicolas Jackson for a place in Enzo Maresca’s starting XI.

Lille blessing

Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has been heavily linked, and remains on the club’s shortlist, but he’s been joined by Canada international David, who could be available on the cheap.

The 24-year-old – who scored 26 goals last term and has 84 in 183 games for Lille in total – has 12 months left to run on his contract and club president Olivier Letang recently gave his blessing for the forward to leave this summer.

“We have two players who have an exit voucher with Leny [Yoro] and Jonathan,” Letang said.

Chelsea ‘talks’

David Ornstein has revealed Chelsea’s talks with David’s representatives and explains that the Blues have a ‘good relationship’ with Letang by virtue of the BlueCo consortium also owning fellow Ligue 1 team Strasbourg.

Chelsea are boosted by the fact the striker would ‘love the chance’ to play in England’s top flight, though he is attracting interest from Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga.

David has also been on the Tottenham’s shortlist, and GIVEMESPORT now claim Ange Postecoglou’s side could instead make a move for Tammy Abraham, who left Chelsea for Roma in the summer of 2021.

Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is thought to be their top target but Spurs face competition from Arsenal for his signature and he will cost around £42m while Abraham has reportedly been made available for between £20m and £25m.

Further targets Lois Openda of RB Leipzig and Brentford’s Ivan Toney would also be far more costly than the former Chelsea man, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League.