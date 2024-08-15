Chelsea transfers: Pochettino signing looking at exit after just a year, with Boehly pushing him away

Chelsea man Axel Disasi is considering his future at the club after just a year, with reports suggesting he has potential avenues to explore in France and Italy.

Disasi was signed just a year ago by the Blues, who beat fellow interested side Manchester United to the snare. The centre-back helped his new club recover from a 12th-placed Premier League finish in 2022/23 to sixth last term, playing 31 league games.

But he now has another new centre-back to contend with, in free transfer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, as well as a now-fit Wesley Fofana, who missed all of last season.

As such, reports suggest the 2023 signing is now considering his future, with a lot of signings in one position certainly not helping matters.

Disasi is the subject of interest from both France – where he played all of his football before moving to Chelsea – and Italy.

But given he does not feel he is yet ready to get back to action, having sustained an injury at the end of last season and not played a minute in pre-season, it might be a risk for a side to sign him.

That said, he might have to wait it out at Chelsea until at least January. By that point, if he is back fit soon, he will know what his prospects are at the club, and where he lies in the pecking order among the likes of Adarabioyo, Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill.

It remains to be seen if any clubs will pursue him this summer, but given he’s currently unable to step foot on the pitch, it seems unlikely, given it would be a wasted transfer in the early part of the season.

But there’s a chance that some of the other defenders in the squad become undroppable at the start of the campaign, and he is sat around hoping for a transfer away once he is back fit.

