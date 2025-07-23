Romano reveals ‘non-stop’ Chelsea set for £120m swoop as top Arsenal target says ‘yes’

Chelsea are close to completing a further two transfers as they ‘advance in talks’ with one Arsenal target while another has ‘said yes’ to the move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have already signed Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro to improve Enzo Maresca’s attacking options, but with the club looking to sell Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, it’s been widely reported that Chelsea are looking to add at least one more attacking player to the Italian manager’s squad this summer.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is reportedly the ‘top target’ though his £80m asking price is thought to be too high, while they’ve also been linked with Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and are thinking about battling Arsenal for the signing of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

But after Romano revealed on Friday that Chelsea, along with Arsenal, were keeping tabs on Xavi Simons’ situation, fast progress has been made in the Blues’ bid to sign the RB Leipzig forward, who wants out of the Bundesliga club after they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The transfer guru claimed on Monday that the 22-year-old is ‘open’ to the move to Chelsea after the Blues held talks with his camp, and that ‘club-to-club talks’ were scheduled for Tuesday.

He wrote on X: ‘Xavi Simons has opened doors to Chelsea move after direct contacts with his camp! Club to club talks will start from Tuesday as Chelsea-Leipzig will discuss deal conditions. For #CFC deal depends on outgoings. Arsenal remain also keen but Gyökeres and outgoings, priority.’

While it’s not yet clear whether those club-to-club talks have taken place as yet, Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that Chelsea are ‘advancing in talks’ with Simons, before also revealing that the Blues have ‘made official contact’ with Ajax over a move for centre-back Jorrel Hato.

Romano said: “Non-stop for Chelsea in the market, after advancing in talks to sign Xavi Simons, with discussions on personal terms well underway. They are trying to reach a full agreement with the player.

“Chelsea are also working on a deal to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax. He’s always been the top target at the centre-back position, and he can play at left-back. Chelsea have now made official contact this morning with Ajax. Chelsea and Ajax have a very good relationship, and negotiations are ongoing and he can be the new centre-back for Enzo Maresca. He is open to the move.”

Hato has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners look set to miss out on the 19-year-old, who’s already ‘said yes’ to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Romano wrote on X: ‘More on Jorrel Hato and Chelsea exclusive story. Understand Hato said yes to Chelsea project and personal terms are already on the verge of being agreed. Club to club talks underway with Ajax.’

It’s thought Chelsea will have to sell players if they’re going to make these further additions, with both Hato and Simons thought to be valued at £60m by their clubs.

While they look to find buyers for Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Joao Felix, reports have claimed they could use Carney Chukwuemeka as a makeweight in the deal to sign Simons from Leipzig.