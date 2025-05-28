Chelsea have drawn up a four-man striker shortlist and are also eyeing a shock move for a Manchester City star as the Blues look to ‘move quickly’ to get transfers across the line after the Europa Conference League final.

Enzo Maresca’s side face Real Betis in Wrocław, Poland on Wednesday as they look to put the cherry on top of a season which saw them finish fourth in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League next term.

The Blues will have just a short break before they head to Atlanta for the opening game of the Club World Cup on June 16, but there’s an opportunity for them to add to their squad before then with the transfer window opening for ten days on Sunday.

Sky Sports claim the club will look to make the most of that special early transfer window by ‘moving quickly to sign a new striker’.

‘Senior executives have drawn up a shortlist of names which includes Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres,’ the report claims, with ‘preliminary enquiries have been made to establish the availability of selected targets’.

It looks as though Arsenal will win the race to sign Gyokeres from Sporting, while Manchester United and Newcastle are both vying with Chelsea to land Liam Delap, who is available for just £30m after his release clause was triggered by Ipswich’s relegation.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenburg claimed on Wednesday that the Blues are ‘putting in the most effort’ to sign Ekitike from Frankfurt, ahead of Liverpool.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘More on Hugo #Ekitike with Chelsea are currently in concrete talks over him. Understand #CFC would like to complete the deal as quickly as possible, as they’re aware of Liverpool’s interest.

‘Chelsea are currently putting in the most effort. #LFC are also in the race. However, departures – such as Nunez or Jota – are needed. Arsenal are monitoring the situation. Markus Krösche is still demanding €100m.’

There’s doubt at Stamford Bridge over the future of Jadon Sancho, whom they can sign permanently from Manchester United for £25m or pay £5m to send him back.

And with Mykhaylo Mudryk’s future also up in the air in the aftermath of his failed drugs test, a new left winger is thought to be a priority for the BlueCo bosses.

And according to Chelsea expert Simon Phillips, Chelsea are showing shock interest in signing Jeremy Doku from Manchester City.

Phillips wrote on his Substack: ‘SPTC sources have learned this week that Chelsea are now considering Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku as one option for the left wing position this summer.

‘At the moment, we have heard that it is just interest and Doku is just one of many players that the club are looking at ahead of a potential move. But nothing has advanced on this yet and it’s just interest and internal discussions about it on our side.’

Chelsea legend John Terry has urged his former club to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer despite being impressed by Nicolas Jackson this season.

“I think Nico has been really good, firstly,” he told talkSPORT.

“When I watch him play, he’s only one of a handful of strikers in the league that plays on the shoulder. As a defender, that’s a nightmare it opens up space. I like Nico.

Terry added: “If you are looking at the next step, you need someone proven and who has scored goals in the Premier League.

“Usually that’s an experienced player but the owners are clear, they don’t want to bring in someone of 29, 30 years of age on big money. It’s a different model. I personally feel we need that.”