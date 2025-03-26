Chelsea trying to ‘steal’ Dean Huijsen from Real Madrid amid Liverpool interest

Chelsea are hoping to prise the sought-after defender Dean Huijsen away from European giants this summer, according to reports.

Huijsen, 19, has quickly become one of Europe’s hottest commodities, having shone for Bournemouth this season under Andoni Iraola following his exit from Juventus for just £15million last summer.

He recently made his debut for the Spanish national team in their UEFA Nations first leg tie against the Netherlands and the towering six foot four defender has caught the eye of the very best clubs around.

According to De Telegraaf, Chelsea are hoping to secure a move for the talented defender and ‘steal’ him ahead of Real Madrid and other European giants after his breakout season.

Even before his impressive performances against the Netherlands, Madrid were considering him but they have been convinced to look at him this summer after his season form.

In addition, Huijsen’s father also shared a picture of the Spanish newspaper Diario AS’ cover about his son’s Madrid links, further banging the drum for a potential star move.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are all reportedly interested as well, and the centre-back is fast becoming the next big thing in defence.

Furthermore, teammate Justin Kluivert even previously claimed that he won’t be with the club next season; when speaking to Radio Marca, he said: “I know that next year he won’t be with us.”

Chelsea are happy to pay his release clause of over £50million and would be willing to offer him a higher wages deal than Madrid but, according to Fabrizio Romano, the defender has been reportedly speaking about a move to Spain.

“What I wanted to add on Dean Huijsen and Real Madrid is that in these days while he was with Spain, he did in some interviews say, ‘I would be proud about Real Madrid, I feel proud when I see all the reports about Real Madrid’,” Romano continued.

“He’s not lying. Dean Huijsen is really, really happy when the links about Real Madrid come up, because he believes Madrid is a fantastic football club and one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“The ambition for Huijsen is to reach that level. So Real Madrid is absolutely part of the clubs he would love to join.”

Can Chelsea compete with Madrid?

Given Enzo Maresca’s side are locked in for Champions League football, currently sitting fourth, they would have a greater bargaining chip if they can consolidate their current position.

Plus, Madrid already has Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and the rising Raul Asensio to call upon, whereas Chelsea has question marks over that position.

Huijsen more than fits their transfer policy as a young wonderkid who could be a star of the future to go alongside Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

Liverpool could look to replace Virgil van Dijk if he follows Trent Alexander-Arnold in departing the club this summer at the end of his deal.