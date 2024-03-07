Chelsea icon ‘not ruling out return’ amid ‘interest’ in replacing Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up a return to the Premier League.

A return to Chelsea has reportedly ‘never been ruled out’ by Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

The German manager was dismissed by new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly 16 months after leading them to European glory.

Summer 2024 will be full of managerial moves

Boehly’s decision to relieve Tuchel of his duties did not go down well and Chelsea’s dismal form since his departure has hardly justified the controversial call.

He was replaced by Graham Potter in September 2022 and did not manage again until taking on the Bayern job following the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann last March.

Tuchel won the Bundesliga by the skin of his teeth after an almighty bottlejob from Borussia Dortmund, but he has not been so fortunate this term, with Bayer Leverkusen unbeaten in all competitions and now the firm favourites to be crowned German champions.

As a result of Leverkusen’s success, Tuchel recently announced his decision to step down at the end of the season.

Incidentally, it is expected that Bayer boss Xabi Alonso will replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena, although Liverpool are extremely keen on appointing the Spaniard.

The former Chelsea boss is eager to jump straight into another job this summer and there are a lot of possibilities.

A return to Stamford Bridge has been rumoured, while the Manchester United and Barcelona jobs reportedly appeal to him.

Blaugrana boss Xavi is another manager who will be stepping down from their role in the summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is under increased pressure at Old Trafford and the club’s new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is yet to publicly back him.

Ten Hag and Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino are currently joint third in the Premier League sack race – only behind Chris Wilder and Vincent Kompany – and it would be surprising to see them both in charge at their respective clubs next season.

‘Thomas Tuchel has never ruled out a return to Chelsea’

With pressure growing on Pochettino and Tuchel set to become a free agent, there is a lot of talk about the latter coming back to the club where he won the Champions League.

According to Sky Germany transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, the German has not ruled out a return despite the fact he left on bad terms with Boehly.

Plettenberg does add that Tuchel is eager to manage in Spain at some point in his career and is ‘interested in the project at Manchester United’.

He wrote on X: ‘Thomas Tuchel has never ruled out a return to FC Chelsea. He still has the club in his sights.

‘His greatest short-term desire is to return to the Premier League. He doesn’t see his project there as complete yet.

‘As reported, he is also interested in the project at Manchester United. In Spain, he wants to coach FC Barcelona in Spain someday.’