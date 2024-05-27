‘Unhappy’ Chelsea players ‘shocked’ by ‘surprise’ development with Boehly accused of taking a ‘gamble’

Todd Boehly was one of the decision-makers as Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea players were unhappy by the hierarchy’s decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after their strong finish to the season, according to reports.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea said in a statement last week: “Chelsea FC can confirm that the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”

The club’s sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Pochettino, who signed a two-year deal in May last year, said: “Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and sporting directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history.

“The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

But Football Insider now reveals that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is facing ‘further issues’ with ‘players unhappy with the decision’ to move Pochettino on.

‘Senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke revealed that a lack of stability at Chelsea given the turnover of managers is causing “bigger” problems for the ownership. ‘This comes after Pochettino’s “surprise” dismissal, which sources say left players shocked and disappointed given their turnaround in form. ‘Boehly’s call has been described as a “gamble” as the owner looks to head in a new direction despite a strong end to the season and the growing possibility of a strong campaign next time out.’

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has now been ruled out with The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claiming Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi are the two new favourites to succeed Pochettino.

Delaney added that ‘while the club’s football hierarchy are understood to favour Maresca, who has just won the Championship with Leicester City, co-owner Behdad Eghbali has been struck by De Zerbi’s personality.’

He continued:

‘It’s for that reason some in the technical hierarchy believe Maresca is a better fit, since he would purely be coming in as a head coach. De Zerbi is viewed as a more prickly and abrasive character, which is one reason why Brighton were ultimately willing to so readily agree to his departure. The current Chelsea football leadership, of course, is made up of former Brighton appointments.’

