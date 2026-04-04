Chelsea are about to do the unthinkable with Enzo Fernandez after admitting internal failings

Despite bringing the club into disrepute with a series of ill-advised comments and interviews, Chelsea are prepared to give Enzo Fernandez what he wants after admitting to internal failings.

Fernandez has been flirting with Real Madrid who hold confirmed interest in the Argentine. The situation came to a head during the recent international break, and all parties have had their say.

Blues boss Liam Rosenior announced Fernandez will not be considered for selection in either of Chelsea’s next two matches.

That was quickly followed by reporter Ben Jacobs revealing Chelsea owners, BlueCo, are standing behind Rosenior in this matter.

The decision to punish Fernandez with a two-game expulsion was made with the input of the hierarchy and Rosenior’s call is viewed internally as strong management.

Rosenior subsequently confirmed Fernandez will still train with the group during his brief absence from the team. Stripping him of the club’s vice-captaincy is NOT being considered.

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Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, then chimed in, claiming his client has been unfairly punished by Chelsea.

Pastore also confirmed Chelsea had recently held talks with the midfielder and his camp regarding a new and improved contract, though a breakthrough was not made.

It is the lack of progress on an improved deal that is understood to be the true heart of this saga.

And according to the latest from our colleague Graeme Bailey over on TEAMtalk, Chelsea have secretly admitted Fernandez is underpaid when compared to his standing in the squad and the world game.

Accordingly, Bailey revealed that despite Fernandez’s recent actions, Chelsea are prepared to swallow their pride and give Fernandez what he wants – a new deal on higher wages.

Bailey explained: ‘The player’s representatives believe the Argentine World Cup winner is currently earning below his market value – a stance that sources indicate Chelsea themselves acknowledge.

‘Despite still having six years remaining on the deal he signed after his £100million-plus move from Benfica in 2023, Fernandez’s rapid development into one of Europe’s top midfielders has shifted expectations around his salary.’

Whether you think it’s right or wrong for Chelsea to cave in and offer a bumper new deal, the fact of the matter is Chelsea rate Fernandez extremely highly and don’t want the midfielder to leave.

READ MORE: Enzo Fernandez is the Chelsea hill Liam Rosenior is absolutely right to die on

If push comes to shove and Fernandez insists on leaving, Chelsea will demand well in excess of £100m, and perhaps even higher than the £107m fee they paid Benfica.

But as mentioned, the Blues’ ideal aim is to keep Fernandez in the building. If giving him a pay rise despite bringing the club into disrepute is what it takes, it’s a sacrifice Chelsea are prepared to make.

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