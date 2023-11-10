Chelsea urged to ‘avoid’ signing Man Utd flop despite offer from Blues legend – ‘could get worse’

Former Premier League defender Glen Johnson thinks Chelsea should “avoid” signing £73m flop Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

Sancho was a long-term target for Man Utd before his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund was finally completed during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The England international was sensational for Dortmund but he has struggled following his move to Old Trafford and he is set for a move elsewhere after his fallout with Erik ten Hag, who could potentially be replaced by Zinedine Zidane or Roberto De Zerbi.

A move back to the Bundesliga or Serie A has been touted for Sancho but he has also been linked with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Earlier this month, Chelsea legend Joe Cole made an offer to Sancho as he backed himself “to get the best out” of the winger.

Despite this, Johnson explained why he thinks Sancho “could potentially get worse” if he joined Chelsea.

“I think it’s a move they should definitely avoid,” Johnson told Betfred.

“He has been at Manchester United for a long time and I can’t recall a time where he’s played three games or more in a row. If you’re not doing it at Manchester United, when you have more established and senior players in the dressing room that can kick you into shape, you’re not going to do it at Chelsea either.

“If he goes to Chelsea where it’s a young dressing room, he’s going to get away with murder and he could potentially get worse.

“The kid has clearly got some ability, but there’s something wrong, whether it’s his attitude or his work rate, I’m not sure. He is more a FIFA player than a player for a big team in my opinion.”

BIG WEEKEND: Chelsea v Manchester City, Erik ten Hag, depleted Spurs, Arsenal’s striker

Chelsea are also being linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Johnson has argued that the striker is not worth £80-100m.

“It’s probably a case that that’s what they’re hoping for, opposed to what they’ll actually get for Ivan. Brentford know that they’re only going to get one chance to sell Ivan Toney and they will want to receive as much as they possibly can for him,” Johnson added.

“I don’t think his price will drop too much because of the ban because it’s not as if Ivan’s been injured for the past six months.

“If it was an injury we were talking about, then Brentford surely couldn’t demand such a fee for Ivan. Once Ivan is match fit, then there will be no problems going forward but I still believe that £80 million to £100 million is too much for him anyway.”

FEATURE: Fabio Carvalho and Mason Greenwood among unwanted Premier League loanees