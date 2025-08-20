Marc Guehi has been urged to move to Chelsea this summer.

Former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood reckons Chelsea should beat the “queue” and sign Marc Guehi before his contract expires.

The Crystal Palace captain is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer given he has 12 months left on his deal but it is Liverpool that currently look the most likely to land the 25-year-old.

However, Sherwood believes Chelsea should beat them to the punch and sign Guehi as a replacement for Levi Colwill.

“Marc Guehi is the obvious choice for Chelsea to replace Levi Colwill at centre-back,” Sherwood said.

“He’s a player that will hit the ground running at Chelsea, having already played in the Premier League for a few years and to a very high standard. They can risk waiting until next season when his contract at Crystal Palace expires, but there’ll be a queue to sign him, without doubt.

“It looks like both Liverpool and Chelsea have turned Guehi’s head away from Palace. Ibrahima Konaté is out of contract next season for Liverpool and while Guehi might not start ahead of him or Virgil van Dijk, he’d be a solid replacement if either left the club.

“Even if Konate stayed, the best teams in the league have high quality cover in every position and Guehi would fit that bill.

“My feeling is [chairman] Steve Parish will want to try and keep hold of Guehi for as long as possible, but Palace know they can’t allow him to leave for free – it’d be a huge loss.”

However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein claims Guehi is only interested in a move to Liverpool and that Palace must decide whether they sell him now or lose him for nothing next summer.

“The ball is largely in Palace’s court,” Ornstein said. “If they do not want to lose Guehi as a free agent — given he has no intention of renewing a contract scheduled to expire in June 2026 — they will need to sanction the captain’s sale.

“Even then, the England centre-back must decide whether he wishes to go and fight for a starting place at Anfield in a World Cup year or see out his last 12 months before hand-picking the next destination.”

Earlier this month, Parish admitted Guehi could be sold this summer so Palace can at least earn some money from the deal.

“We’d have to do that, of course,” Parish said.

“For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

