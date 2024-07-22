Chelsea urged to hijack Premier League transfer for former player as significant hurdle is revealed

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged his former side to hijack West Ham’s move for N’Golo Kante this summer.

The French midfielder impressed during Euro 2024 and he’s since been linked with a return to the Premier League with West Ham.

Kante joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad last summer on a free transfer upon his contract at Stamford Bridge expiring.

Like many of the superstars who have moved to Saudi Arabia, Kante is currently on a very lucrative contract. As per Capology, he currently earns £404,000 per week and is the seventh highest-paid player in the league.

West Ham have reportedly opened talks with Al Ittihad over a potential move for the French international, although an agreement has not yet been reached.

According to David Ornstein, West Ham had a verbal £15m offer rejected by Al Ittihad who are thought to be holding out for over £25m for the French international.

Kante’s lucrative wages could also be another potential snag in the deal as West Ham are unlikely to match what he’s currently earning in Saudi Arabia.

The Hammers remain interested in the 33-year-old, but as of writing, no agreement has been reached between both sides.

With West Ham yet to strike a deal for Kante, Leboeuf thinks that Chelsea should consider re-signing the French star.

“When I saw the article I said, what? Why don’t Chelsea call him back? The guy is from Chelsea,” Leboeuf told ESPN.

“We don’t want to see him at West Ham, with all due respect, and I think if West Ham can get him, you know, that’s a very good catch because that guy has proven during the Euros that he was still at the top.”

Kante struggled with injuries during his final few years with Chelsea, but he managed to remain relatively injury-free while playing in Saudi Arabia last season.

He made 46 appearances for Al Ittihad across all competitions – the most amount of appearances he’s made in a season since 2020/21.

While his best years are probably behind him at this point, he can still make an impact at the top level as showcased by his performances at Euro 2024.

