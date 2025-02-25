Chelsea have been told to fix a “massive problem” as a pundit has encouraged them to raid Southampton for England international Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blues enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 campaign as they emerged as a shock Premier League title contender, but they have slumped in recent weeks.

Chelsea are 16th in our Premier League form table as head coach Enzo Maresca has become one of the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

The Premier League giants are way out in front of our net spend table but they still require upgrades in various positions.

Most notably, Chelsea are crying out for a new goalkeeper as No.1 Robert Sanchez is not good enough and Filip Jorgensen made a huge mistake in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Pundit Jason Cundy reckons the goalkeeping department is a “massive problem” for Chelsea and he’s picked out former Arsenal star Ramsdale as a possible solution.

“The goalkeeper has turned out to be a massive problem for Chelsea,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“Jorgensen dropped an absolute dolly against Aston Villa. We did enough to get a point there and the keeper made a howler, it was devastating for Chelsea.

“I would definitely have Ramsdale. That’s an improvement. Kelleher at Liverpool is another one they’re looking at.

“Clearly the goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a disaster. Sanchez got the gloves and over the last three months it’s been quite obvious that he’s suffering. There’s been a lot of goals and mistakes.

“I think they will be looking to replace Sanchez unless they think [Djordje] Petrovic who is out on loan is good enough. But clearly it’s been an issue all season and something has to change.”

Chelsea face Ramsdale’s Southampton on Tuesday night. Ahead of this match, Maresca admitted Jorgensen feels “sad and upset” after his horror performance against Villa.

“He is okay,” Maresca said during his pre-Southampton press conference. “He feels a little bit sad, or upset, because he recognises there has been a mistake but overall, he is okay.

“If we need to change players every time there is a mistake, we need to change players game by game, many players. But no, nothing’s changed.’

On the facing bottom-placed Southampton, Maresca added: “I don’t trust games like this, they can be tricky games.

“When you are here at Chelsea, there isn’t a game where we aren’t preparing to win. Our duty is to prepare every game to win.

“From now on we have 12 games to go and it is no doubt that all 12 are must win for us.”