Traditionally, the United States national team has been strongest between the sticks.

For the first two decades of the Premier League, American goalkeepers were a near-constant feature. The likes of Kasey Keller, Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, Marcus Hahnemann and Brad Guzan held down regular starting roles in England’s top flight. And even Tony Meola, the custodian for the host nation at USA ’94, made a couple of appearances for Brighton in the pre-Premier League era.

But the recent fortunes of American goalkeepers in England stand as an indicator of how the position has become a cause for concern for the USMNT.

Matt Turner, the undisputed No.1 for the States over the last four years, was dropped by Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo mid-way through last season and has thus far been unable to secure first-team football elsewhere this summer. And Turner’s back-up, Ethan Horvath, has followed a high-profile error as the US were eliminated from the Copa America with a shaky start to the 2024/25 Championship season with Cardiff City, conceding eight goals in three games.

But when new USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino assesses his goalkeeping options as he looks to build a side capable of being competitive at the 2026 World Cup that the USA will co-host, he will be encouraged by the depth of promising shot-stoppers emerging to compete for the No.1 jersey.

Here are seven young American goalkeepers impressing at home and abroad:

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

After progressing through Philadelphia Union’s academy to make a handful of MLS appearances for the Pennsylvania club, Matt Freese joined New York City FC in 2023 in search of an opportunity to nail down a starting berth.

That opportunity arrived this season. The 6ft 4ins keeper has been an ever-present for the New Yorkers in the 2024 campaign and has quickly emerged as one of the best in MLS in his position.

A commanding presence in his penalty area, the 25-year-old has proven himself to be an exceptional shot-stopper, with faster reflexes than would be expected of a player of his size.

Freese, who is still uncapped at senior international level, ranks in the 96th percentile among MLS goalkeepers this season for save percentage (77.1 per cent).

MORE ON USMNT FROM F365:

👉 Man City 14-year-old among teenage USMNT prospects for Mauricio Pochettino

👉 Five US-eligible players Pochettino should poach for his Stars and Stripes revolution

Gaga Slonina (Barnsley, on loan from Chelsea)

A member of Chelsea’s vast loan army, 20-year-old Gaga Slonina joined the Blues from Chicago Fire in 2022 before being loaned back to the MLS side and then spending last season with KAS Eupen in Belgium.

Although Eupen were relegated at the end of the campaign, Slonina showed promise between the posts. And on loan this term with League One side Barnsley, the one-cap USMNT keeper has further impressed, named Man of the Match in three of his four appearances to date.

Slonina became the youngest starting goalkeeper in USMNT history when he earned a first cap in 2023. A second senior international appearance should soon arrive.

Drake Callender (Inter Miami)

Drake Callender has been Inter Miami’s first-choice keeper for three seasons now. Yet, although he received an international call-up for a series of friendlies a year ago, he has not made a USMNT debut.

While the spotlight is trained firmly on superstar team-mates Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, the 26-year-old has been a key figure in the Herons’ rise to top spot in the Eastern Conference and record-setting pace in pursuit of a Supporters’ Shield crown.

Callender ranks in the 75th percentile among MLS goalkeepers this season for save percentage and the 6ft 2ins Californian’s command of his penalty area is evidenced by the fact he ranks in the 93rd percentile for crosses stopped (8.5 per cent).

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

Columbus Crew keeper Patrick Schulte was handed a first senior international appearance in a friendly against Slovenia earlier this year. And the reigning MLS Cup champions’ shot-stopper is well positioned to be the man who first benefits from any change in goal for the USMNT.

The 23-year-old was the starting choice for the USA at the Olympics this summer and is fresh off helping the Crew add a Leagues Cup triumph – although he didn’t play in the final – to last season’s MLS Cup success.

Schulte has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal. A switch to the Gunners didn’t work out for Turner, who left to join Forest without having made a Premier League appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side. But a transfer to a giant of the European game would only aid Schulte’s case to be the next USMNT No.1.

Roman Celetano (FC Cincinnati)

A standout prospect at college level with the Indiana Hoosiers, 23-year-old Roman Celetano was twice named the Goalkeeper of the Year in the Big 10 conference before being selected by FC Cincinnati in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Celetano started 33 games for Cincy last season as the Ohio side won the Supporters’ Shield. He also won the MLS Save of the Year award for his swiping block of Steven Moreira’s point-blank header in a 3-2 victory over rivals Columbus Crew.

Still awaiting a USMNT debut despite being called up to the national team early last year, the fact Celetano is the undisputed top choice between the sticks for one of the best sides in MLS should earn him consideration from Pochettino.

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Just 20 years old, Chris Brady is already in his second season as the No.1 for the Chicago Fire. And the youngster has quickly marked himself out as one of the hottest goalkeeping prospects in US soccer.

A US youth international up to the under-23 level, Brady was named the tournament’s best goalkeeper when the States won the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in 2022. Last season, he became the second-youngest keeper in Fire history – behind Slonina – to both start and keep a clean sheet. At the end of the campaign, he was named the club’s Defender of the Year.

Diego Kochen (Barcelona)

He only turned 18 in March and he has not yet made a competitive first-team appearance at club level, but Diego Kochen is the most exciting young American goalkeeper right now.

Born in Florida, the 6ft 2ins teenager has been with Barcelona since 2019 and signed a first professional contract with the Catalan giants earlier this year. A member of Barca’s B team squad, he trained with Xavi’s senior side last term and made an appearance for the first team in a mid-season friendly against Club America in December.

“I never imagined this happening,” he told recently Telemundo of his time with Barcelona. “It’s truly a dream come true.”

MORE ON USMNT FROM F365:

👉 Man City 14-year-old among teenage USMNT prospects for Mauricio Pochettino

👉 Five US-eligible players Pochettino should poach for his Stars and Stripes revolution