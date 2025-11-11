Chelsea are one of the clubs said to be ‘very much’ keeping tabs on the situation of a LaLiga superstar with the use of a weapon potentially helping their pursuit.

The Blues have largely shared their goals out this term. Without Cole Palmer for much of the season so far, there has not been one main talisman, with Joao Pedro scoring four goals in the Premier League, and each of Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez on three.

Summer striker signing Liam Delap – who was injured for a while – is yet to score his first goal for the club, while Marc Guiu has blanked through 150 minutes of league action so far.

Chelsea are always on the lookout for fresh talent, and according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, speaking to the Chelsea Chronicle, former Manchester City man Julian Alvarez is being courted.

He said: “Alvarez has quietly emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe. He has been very good for Atletico, outstanding even, but intermediaries are making it clear that he is considering his options.

“Whilst Barca seems the most likely option for him — PSG and Chelsea are very much keeping close tabs on the situation. I am told that clearly Barca and PSG appeal to Alvarez, but don’t rule out a move to London with Chelsea.

“There is also Enzo Maresca. He and Alvarez worked well together during their time together at Manchester City. It’s one to keep an eye on. If Alvarez does become available this summer, I wouldn’t dismiss Chelsea at all.”

Alvarez scored 36 goals and provided 19 assists in 103 games during his last spell in England, with City, and has since become a superstar at Atletico, with 38 goals and 12 assists to his name in just 72 games.

Alvarez has been asked about the potential of playing for two of the aforementioned sides, and suggested he has not thought about it.

He said: “Do I plan to play for PSG or Barcelona in the coming years? Honestly, I don’t know. I see what’s being said on social media… In Spain, there’s a lot of talk about me and Barcelona. When I signed with Atletico last year, there was also a lot of talk about Paris.