Chelsea vs Arsenal: Four pundit predictions for Premier League title clash

Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday on the back of their impressive Champions League wins over Bayern Munich and Barcelona respectively.

Mikel Arteta’s league-leaders sit six points clear of the second-placed Blues and will take a huge step towards their first Premier League title since 2003 with victory over Enzo Maresca’s side.

The Gunners will be big favourites but Chelsea are on a fine run, winning five of their last six Premier League games, including four clean sheets, with the only blot on their copybook in that time a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

Arsenal are on a high after dismissing Tottenham in the North London derby before putting Bayern to the sword on Wednesday.

We’ve collated some of the pundit predictions ahead of the game.

Paul Merson

If Arsenal win, the title race is over! I expect Manchester City to win this weekend, but even then, a win for Arsenal puts everything to bed. I saw Chelsea against Barcelona and they completely blew Hansi Flick’s team away even before the red card to Ronald Araujo. Arsenal also beat Bayern Munich quite comfortably, with their second half performance being mind-blowing!

I don’t think Enzo Maresca needs to win this game. His objective is to finish in the top four and have a cup run this season. If Chelsea win this game, they automatically become title contenders. Then the expectations from this team changes and I’m not sure it will suit them. We saw how Chelsea were frontrunners around December last season and they suddenly fell off.

So can Chelsea beat Arsenal? I don’t think so. I’m a Chelsea fan and I watch this team all the time. I just don’t think Arsenal will lose this game. Chelsea have a very young team and are always up and down in terms of result. I don’t believe Chelsea have the experience to win a league title just yet.

This game will also witness the battle of Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice, two of the best midfielders in the world. I can’t wait to watch that battle! It will also be interesting to see what team Maresca will play. Could he be tempted into using a false nine like he did against Barcelona? Arsenal are better at the back, but I just think Chelsea can get a point.

Gary Cahill

“I don’t think there is anything Chelsea will learn from facing Arsenal. They’ll be fully aware of how good they are and the strength in depth they have.

“Arsenal have improved year on year, and they will certainly feel that this is their strongest change to win the Premier League. But Chelsea seem to turn up against the big teams, so I’m really looking forward to the game this weekend.

“It will be a big marker from Chelsea if they were to get a result and these are the games that you can’t lose if you want to go on and win a title. If Chelsea get three points, it’s a six-point game – these are the big pressure games and the games that you want to be in.

“If they stay in and around Arsenal [in the table], they’re within a shout [to challenge for the title]. I think Chelsea will win 2-1 against Arsenal this weekend. I’ve got to back the boys, and they turn up against the big teams.

‘” think they’ll relish this opportunity and they’re coming off a massive win against Barcelona so confidence will be sky-high.”

Chris Sutton

“This is a big one – second versus first – and it is not the time to sit on the fence. I was right that Arsenal would wipe the floor with Tottenham – I went 3-0 and it was 4-1 – but I didn’t get any extra prediction points for being so brave, and so close.

“I like what Enzo Maresca is doing at Chelsea and he is another manager who sticks to his principles in the way his team play. Chelsea have kept three clean sheets in a row now too, so they are looking pretty solid at the back, but I still think Arsenal will be too powerful for them.

“Mikel Arteta’s side showed how good they are when they beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. They have shown they can beat any team in any way – out-muscle them, out-fight them or out-play them – and they will be ready for Chelsea.

“Maresca might go with some pace up top again like he did against Barcelona’s high line, but Arsenal will have too much nous for them and I actually think they will win pretty comfortably.

“Chelsea have made a really good start to the season but I don’t see them, or anyone else, pushing Arsenal close in the title race. 2-0 to Arsenal.”

Alan Smith

“I’ve got Arsenal to win 2-1. Chelsea got a great win last night [against Barcelona], didn’t they? And beat Burnley last time out in the league. So that’ll be an interesting one.

“It’ll be interesting to gauge where Chelsea are at. I don’t see them as title contenders, but who knows? They’ll be gaining in confidence, especially after beating Barcelona. So it’d be a good one. I still see Arsenal as coming out as probably narrow winners.”