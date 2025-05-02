Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

We’ve picked out our favourite betting tips as Chelsea welcome newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Super Sunday.

The Blues have one eye on Europe while the other nervously watches Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in the rearview mirror.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are floating toward the finish line with the swagger of a team that’s already picked out their parade bus route.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have been bold, erratic, energetic and, at times, baffling. A bit like a toddler with an espresso.

But they’ve tightened up recently and are starting to resemble a proper team, just in time for the business end of the season.

Liverpool are currently playing like a band on their farewell tour, with the big hits still landing, the rhythm as sharp as ever, and the lead singer – a certain Egyptian King – still setting records.

He’s just one goal shy of the 29 scored by Didier Drogba in the 2009/10 season, making him the top-flight’s top goalscorer aged 30 or older.

Both teams will have something to prove, albeit for very different reasons. Chelsea want to show they belong in next season’s Champions League, while Liverpool just want to make sure the title celebrations don’t involve too many dropped points.

Or dropped trophies, Milan Baros.





Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction

Chelsea have tightened up at the back, winning five of their last eight in the league and sweeping aside Djurgarden in Europe midweek. They’ve conceded fight goals in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Liverpool, by contrast, are a machine. They’ve scored in 30 consecutive league matches, and Salah is just one goal contribution away from equalling the Premier League record set by Shearer and Cole.

This fixture has been a bleak one for Chelsea in recent years as they’re winless in 10 meetings with Liverpool. That said, eight have been drawn.

Despite that, there’s an edge to Maresca’s side at the moment. With Champions League qualification on the line and momentum on their side, they may just catch a hungover Liverpool out.

Still, it’s hard to argue against a team that’s dropped just four points in May over the past five years. We expect goals, but there’s no need for Liverpool to go all out to win.

Liverpool’s away games have averaged 3.52 goals this season, though that number is driven by a couple of high-scoring draws and a 6-3 win.

Chelsea have scored two or more on nine occasions at Stamford Bridge, but rarely concede in bunches.

With this fixture often failing to catch fire, we have to be boring and back a low-scoring draw.

Chelsea team news

Chelsea’s injury list is long, but it may not rob them of any starters. David Fofana, Wesley Fofana and Omari Kellyman are ruled out.

Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Gabriel Slonina and Mykhailo Mudryk are questionable. Filip Jorgensen could replace Sanchez if he’s ruled out.

Thursday’s emphatic win makes it easy for Maresca to name a full strength side for Sunday’s game, with Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Marc Cucurella in defence.

Cole Palmer remains the talisman, while Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez will be tasked with controlling the midfield.

Up top, it’s likely to be Nicolas Jackson again, flanked by Noni Madueke and Neto, who will hope to test Liverpool’s back four on the break.

Chelsea expected line-up

Jorgensen – James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella – Lavia, Fernandez – Neto, Palmer, Madueke – Jackson

Liverpool team news

Connor Bradley and Joe Gomez are the only confirmed absentees at this stage.

With the title wrapped up, Arne Slot could make some hard-to-predict changes. On the other hand, 90+ points would be an achievement.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should keep their spots in the full-back roles, with Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate anchoring the defence.

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have been irresistible in midfield this season.

Record chaser Mo Salah will be joined by Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the attack.

Liverpool expected line-up

Alisson – Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson – Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister – Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to watch and listen

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Main Event and Premier League at 16:30 on Sunday, May 4. Full match commentary will also be available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





Chelsea vs Liverpool stats

– Eight of the previous 10 meetings across all competitions have resulted in a draw.

– Chelsea are winless in 10 meetings with Liverpool, drawing seven and losing three.

– Chelsea have picked up 17 points in their last eight league matches, nearly double their return from the 10 games prior.

– Chelsea are the only team in Premier League history to go 34 matches without fielding a player over the age of 27.

– Liverpool have scored in 30 consecutive Premier League matches, the second-longest run within a single campaign in league history.

– With 28 goals and 18 assists, Salah is one goal involvement short of equalling the all-time Premier League record.

– Arne Slot is just the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his debut season.

– Liverpool are unbeaten in May since 2018, when, coincidentally, they lost away to Chelsea.