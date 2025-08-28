Chelsea ‘waiting on Isak transfer’ to Liverpool before allowing Jackson move as they ‘raise’ Fermin ‘offer’

Chelsea are waiting on Alexander Isak’s potential move to Liverpool before granting Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Blues are likely to be busy right up until the deadline with incomings and outgoings despite bringing in eight new signings and selling 15 players.

Jackson is seemingly one of the next players out of the door with the former Villarreal striker reportedly set to seal a loan move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed on Wednesday that Jackson and Bayern Munich are ‘100% in agreement’ over a loan for the striker.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Nicolas #Jackson is set for a loan move to FC Bayern! Advanced negotiations with Chelsea. Bayern will cover the full salary. Jackson and Bayern are now 100% in agreement, but some details still need to be clarified. Max Eberl working on it. #CFC.’

He added in a written report on Sky Germany that a deal is ‘close’ but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via The Metro) insists that Chelsea are ‘waiting on Alexander Isak transfer’ before approving the Jackson move.

The Daily Telegraph backed up Romano’s claims, Matt Law wrote: ‘Chelsea are reluctant to finalise Nicolas Jackson’s move away from the club before Alexander Isak’s future becomes clear in case Newcastle United or Liverpool are forced to make a late move for the striker.’

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl said this week on signing a striker: “If we can find a player who is physically ready, who scores goals, has assists, and who already has experience, we would be happy to loan that player.”

When asked if Jackson could fit the bill, Eberl added: “When I read his CV, he can do it.”

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons as they prioritise a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

And now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that Chelsea has ‘raised its offer’ for Fermin and that he is the ‘absolute priority for the Londoners’ for the remainder of the summer.

Chelsea have ‘raised’ their bid from €58m to €65m and the Premier League side are ‘willing to pay in full and without any variables, which would mean a direct income for FC Barcelona’s weakened accounts’.

Fichajes adds that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has ‘personally conveyed to the Andalusian midfielder that he would be a key player in his project, guaranteeing him a leading role from day one.’

The report continues: ‘The message is clear: Chelsea is not only willing to pay a historic fee, but is also offering the player a decisive role and a salary almost triple what he currently earns.’

For Fermin, a move to Chelsea ‘guarantees him playing time, a leading role in Maresca’s new project, and a substantial salary increase: from earning around six million gross at Barça, he would rise to around fifteen million in London’.