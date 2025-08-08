According to reports, Chelsea ‘want to steal’ a Barcelona star during the closing stages of this summer’s transfer window following a ‘major blow’.

Chelsea are currently second in our ranking of this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe as they could dislodge Liverpool as the leaders in the coming weeks.

This is because the Blues could enter the market for a centre-back as they could target a replacement for Levi Colwill, who has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Chelsea revealed Colwill’s injury status in a statement on Thursday evening. They wrote: ‘Defender Levi Colwill has today undergone successful surgery to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

‘The 22-year-old had reported back to Cobham for pre-season at the start of this week, before unfortunately sustaining the injury in training.

‘Medical assessments confirmed surgery would be the required course of action.

‘Levi will now begin his recovery and be supported by the club’s medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.’

Chelsea have already signed versatile defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax this summer, but Colwill’s injury could spark a move for another new defender and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want to steal’ Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

The Uruguay international recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2031, but he has been heavily linked with an exit amid his mixed form and the club’s need to raise funds for summer signings.

Araujo has been sporadically linked with a potential move to the Premier League in recent months and Chelsea are usually part of that conversation.

Now, Fichajes claims Chelsea have ‘launched their search for a reliable centre-back’ following the ‘major blow’ of Colwill’s injury.

Araujo is said to ‘stand out’ as the best option of ‘those discussed’ at Chelsea, while the report has also revealed the defender’s potential price.

