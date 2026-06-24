Chelsea want to sign Leeds star at World Cup and fulfil his dream

Chelsea are interested in a deal for Leeds United defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, with the Blues’ owners, BlueCo, having identified the Sweden international as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella has already left Chelsea to join Real Madrid, with the Spain international left-back delighted with the move.

Chelsea have an agreement in place with Atalanta for Marco Palestra, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Palestra is a versatile player who can operate as a right-back, right wing-back, left-back and left wing-back.

During his loan spell at Cagliari in the 2025/26 campaign, the 21-year-old Italy international played predominantly on the right flank.

Chelsea, who will have Xabi Alonso as their new manager from July 1, are reportedly still looking for a specialist left-back, and, according to the Swedish media, BlueCo have taken a shine to Gabriel Gudmundsson of Leeds.

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Gudmundsson joined Leeds from Lille in the summer of 2025 and was one of the best players for manager Daniel Farke last season.

The Sweden international, who is under contract at Leeds until 2029 and is currently at the 2026 World Cup, scored one goal and gave one assist in 35 matches in all competitions for the Whites last season.

Chelsea target Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson

According to Expressen, Chelsea are ‘interested in’ Gudmundsson.

The report has even claimed that a transfer to Chelsea would be ‘a dream move’ for the 27-year-old left-back.

Expressen has stated: ‘Several sources that Expressen has been in contact with in England state that the Swede could be responsible for an unexpected change of club this summer, provided the right offer comes in.

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‘According to Expressen’s information, Chelsea have Gudmundsson on the radar, where he is one of several options that the London club has for possible replacements for Marc Cucurella.’

Chelsea have ‘asked about’ Jacobo Ramon

Gudmundsson is not the only defender that Chelsea are after, though, with Romano also revealing that the London club have asked about Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another player Chelsea appreciate in Italy is Jacobo Ramon, Spanish centre-back.

“Appreciated, not the only name.

“Chelsea have four or five names on the list for the centre-back position.

“I will tell you more in the next days, but Jacobo Ramon is a player that Chelsea are tracking.

“He is one of the players in the list.

“They spoke to Como because of Chalovah – I told you in a video the other way.

“So, Chelsea and Como are talking.

“Chalobah was asked by Como, but he is too expensive for them, at least at the moment.

“And then Chelsea asked about Jacobo Ramon.

“Don’t forget Jacobo Ramon is with 50% and buy-back clause co-owned by Real Madrid.

“So, that’s the situation on that one.”

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