Chelsea wantaway could still move, with Crystal Palace transfer ‘not ruled out’ after big news confirmed

There is still a chance of Trevoh Chalobah leaving Chelsea, with reports stating Crystal Palace are ‘still considering’ a move for the defender, as it’s not been ‘ruled out’ despite Marc Guehi remaining.

Chalobah is one of a number of Chelsea players who have been given the freedom to move on this summer. The Blues decided early on in the transfer window that the defender was not part of their plans.

That he is yet to make a Blues squad this season – after playing only 16 times last term, partly due to injury – highlights that.

Palace are among the sides to have registered an interest in the defender, who himself would seemingly welcome a move rather than watch Chelsea from the stands, amid uncertainty on the future of fellow centre-back Guehi.

Palace boss Glasner has today confirmed that the Englishman will be staying, and hailed his “fantastic character” amid transfer approaches from Newcastle United.

But that does not mean that a move for Chalobah will not be pursued.

According to Sky Sports, Palace are ‘still considering a loan move’ for the Chelsea man. It’s said they are discussing whether they need a new centre-back, with Guehi remaining.

And while an approach has not yet been made, with those decisions still ongoing, doing so ‘has not been ruled out’.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

New defender Chadi Riad has sustained an injury, and that he will be out for several weeks, it might be best for an experienced defender to come through the door, and Chalobah would be a great option.

With no immediate opportunities for him at Chelsea, the transfer moving fast cannot be ruled out.

READ MORE: Chelsea boost with Man Utd ‘agreement expected’ after submitting ‘official bid’ amid ‘total green light’