Chelsea warned ‘incredible’ player they want to sell is ‘one of the best strikers in Europe’
Chelsea have been warned that they want to sell “one of the best strikers in Europe” as they look to find Armando Broja a new club this summer.
The Blues have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022 with their spending not showing any sign of slowing this summer.
Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the 2023/24 season with Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy hiring Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca to replace him.
The Blues need to sell players this summer to recoup some of the money they have spent in recent years and Broja is very likely to be one of those casualties.
Broja has struggled with injuries and form in recent seasons and failed to impress in a loan spell at Fulham last term, making just eight appearances.
And Albania football chief Armand Duka insists Broja is “one of the greatest talents in the entire history ” of football in his country and that he “will be one of the best strikers in Europe”.
“Armando is definitely one of the greatest talents in the entire history of Albanian football,” Duka told Sportitalia.
“I am a Milan fan and if Broja were to arrive at Milanello I would be doubly happy. It would undoubtedly be the best and strongest move that Milan could make in the summer market.
“The boy has incredible talent and I think he hasn’t shown his best yet. He needs to play at club level and I think Serie A and Milan represent an excellent opportunity for him to climb to the top of European football.
“He will be one of the best strikers in Europe. I am convinced that he is ready to try an experience in Italian football and if it happens I think it will be a success.”
Chelsea are looking to make more signings this summer, especially for young, talented footballers and Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus insists the Blues are interested in Corinthians striker Wesley Gassova.
‘Chelsea are among the transfer suitors for Corinthians and Brazil wonderkid Wesley Gassova this summer and could try their luck with a bid in the region of €17-20m for the talented 19-year-old.
‘Wesley has long been among the most highly regarded prospects in Brazilian football, and he has a long list of clubs from around Europe looking at him this summer, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed the Daily Briefing.
‘Chelsea have been monitoring Wesley for some time and are now understood to be weighing up an opening offer that could reach €20m for the South American forward, though West Ham are also expected to make a move.
‘Fulham are also among his admirers in the Premier League, while elsewhere in Europe there is also understood to be interest from Napoli, Roma, Nice and Porto, while Corinthians are said to be anticipating offers and holding out for as much as €30m for the player.’