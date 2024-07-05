Chelsea warned ‘incredible’ player they want to sell is ‘one of the best strikers in Europe’

Todd Boehly was one of the decision-makers as Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea have been warned that they want to sell “one of the best strikers in Europe” as they look to find Armando Broja a new club this summer.

The Blues have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022 with their spending not showing any sign of slowing this summer.

Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the 2023/24 season with Boehly and the Chelsea hierarchy hiring Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca to replace him.

The Blues need to sell players this summer to recoup some of the money they have spent in recent years and Broja is very likely to be one of those casualties.

Broja has struggled with injuries and form in recent seasons and failed to impress in a loan spell at Fulham last term, making just eight appearances.

And Albania football chief Armand Duka insists Broja is “one of the greatest talents in the entire history ” of football in his country and that he “will be one of the best strikers in Europe”.

“Armando is definitely one of the greatest talents in the entire history of Albanian football,” Duka told Sportitalia.

“I am a Milan fan and if Broja were to arrive at Milanello I would be doubly happy. It would undoubtedly be the best and strongest move that Milan could make in the summer market.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Todd Boehly enlists Chelsea star as agent in bid to beat Arsenal, Liverpool to £46m star

👉 Chelsea plot Arsenal hijack despite ‘green light’ as Romano reveals ‘truth’ on ‘furious’ transfer collapse

👉 Chelsea target confirms ‘buzz of interest’ but would ‘choose’ other Premier League club

“The boy has incredible talent and I think he hasn’t shown his best yet. He needs to play at club level and I think Serie A and Milan represent an excellent opportunity for him to climb to the top of European football.

“He will be one of the best strikers in Europe. I am convinced that he is ready to try an experience in Italian football and if it happens I think it will be a success.”

Chelsea are looking to make more signings this summer, especially for young, talented footballers and Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus insists the Blues are interested in Corinthians striker Wesley Gassova.

Brus wrote: