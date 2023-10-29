Wenger claims Chelsea ‘look lost’ and questions whether Pochettinos’ stars are ‘overrated’

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks Chelsea look “one-paced” and “without ideas” during their 2-0 loss against Brentford.

Second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo put the Blues to the sword at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as their four-match unbeaten run was ended by the Bees.

Chelsea looked threatening without scoring a goal and had 17 shots to Brentford’s seven with a familiar goal-scoring problem rearing its head again.

Asked for his assessment of Chelsea so far this season, Wenger told beIN Sports: “From outside you question what’s wrong there.

“Is it the players they paid a lot of money for, are they not good enough? Are they overrated? Is the confidence in the team so low that they cannot turn up and play some constructive game?

“Overall, it looks one-paced without ideas. They look lost. It’s a team who looks lost.

“And you have to find solutions very quickly because after 10 games, you see a trend in the league and the trend what they do is just below mid-table.”

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino tried to sum up their performance after the match, he said: “After the first half we should score and we didn’t. When you dominate and create chances, and you don’t concede chances and the opponent didn’t cross the halfway line, we should score.

“If you don’t score, you need to blame ourselves. We were not nasty or clinical in front of the goal.

“Sometimes you need some luck to score. It would change the game in the second half. But I think we gave them belief because we didn’t score. The second half, we can’t concede the kind of goal that we conceded and that’s why we lost the game.

“(We have had) bad luck. (Christopher) Nkunku proved he can score in the big leagues and was injured in the last pre-season game. This type of thing didn’t help. We need to recover (Armando) Broja. Nicolas Jackson is affected for different reasons, he’s young and needs time to adapt. That’s obvious.”

The first half ended with the manager remonstrating with a supporter near the dugout who expressed dissatisfaction with Nicolas Jackson’s lack of involvement.

The striker had come to the touchline to receive instruction but was criticised from the stands for his performance, prompting Pochettino to come to his defence.

Pochettino added: “It was a moment where we all felt frustrated. After 40 minutes we’d played really well and created chances, but didn’t score. In that moment the energy was down in the stadium.

“(Jackson) came to me and we were talking about positions on the pitch and I gave some direction to him. One fan said ‘wake up’. I said to stop talking in this way, support the players, we need support. It was very respectful.”