Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has committed his future to the club by signing a new six-year contract, ending any talk of an exit in 2025.

The 20-year-old, who was heavily linked with a move to West Ham in the summer, has agreed a deal which will keep him at Villa Park until 2030.

Duran has shone in a role as a super-sub for Villa this season, scoring four league goals off the bench as well as a sensational winner in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last week.

He also netted in his one start so far this campaign, a 2-1 Carabao Cup win at League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

The Colombian joined Villa in January 2023 from MLS side Chicago Fire for £18million and scored five goals in 23 Premier League appearances last term.

Duran came off the bench (sarcastic shock horror) against Manchester United on Sunday but could not find a winner for his side (genuine shock horror).

Speaking after the goalless draw, head coach Unai Emery said he is happy to be in the top five heading into the second international break of the season.

“I’m very happy with the month we did,” he said.

“Today, in the first half we didn’t control the match like we were preparing before. In the second half we changed some positions on the field and the reaction of the players was better than the first half.

“We controlled better, avoided their transition and avoided some of their attacks getting into our box. They had one good chance in the second half when they hit the crossbar, but I think overall we were better in the second half.

“In the last moments of the game we were close to scoring a goal with the chances we had with Morgan and Jaden Philogene. I can say that the draw is fair for both teams.

“It’s Manchester United and we are in the top five in the table. We are happy there but we have to be very demanding and continue building our team to be successful in our objective in the league.”

Villa are next in action on October 19 against Fulham in the Premier League.

Emery added: “It’s a nice moment to rest. This week we are going to work and recover some players.

“We are going to add Kamara and Mings, which is very good news. Hopefully some injured players can come back for the next match against Fulham.

“We will need players. Today we were more or less with some players out and we needed fresh players with good legs in the second half to help get our objective in this match.

“The players were really focusing on this match and gave their best. I’m happy because we are feeling strong here with our supporters and keeping a good position in the league and Champions League targeting our objective. We are going to try to get there.”

