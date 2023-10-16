Chelsea and West Ham leapfrog Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal in race for outstanding 17-year-old attacker

Chelsea and West Ham United are reportedly ‘leading the race’ for talented Palmeiras attacker Luis Guilherme, who is being watched closely by several top clubs.

The Blues have a history of signing young players with huge potential, and Guilherme certainly fits into that category. It seems, however, that West Ham are poised to rival them for his signature.

The 17-year-old is already a regular in Palmeiras’ first team, playing 26 senior games so far this season and making two assists in the process.

A versatile player, Guilherme has the ability to play as an attacking midfielder, winger or striker. He has already represented Brazil at under-20 level, so there is no doubting his quality and potential.

As previously reported by Football365, scouts from Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have watched Guilherme in recent games. Bayern Munich, Benfica, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Lyon and Monaco are all keeping tabs on the teenager, too.

Despite the interest from all of those big European clubs, Chelsea and West Ham allegedly have the upper hand in the race for the Palmeiras star.

According to a report from PL Brazil, Chelsea and West Ham are currently ‘the favourites’ to sign Guilherme. They say he could move to Europe in February, once he turns 18. The deal could be agreed prior to this, however.

As mentioned, Chelsea have signed a number of talented young players since Todd Boehly took over, with prospects like Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Andrey Santos among the most exciting names to join.

Guilherme has the potential to be another exciting long-term signing, but Chelsea are reportedly neck and neck with West Ham in the race for him.

Guilherme will not come cheap, however. He has a £52m release clause in his Palmeiras contract and it’s possible that one of his suitors will have to match that fee to sign him in January.

This is a huge price for a teenager who is unproven in the Premier League, but if Guilherme lives up to his potential, he will be worth every penny.

