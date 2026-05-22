Chelsea reach decision on selling Joao Pedro to Barcelona as Deco gets ‘information from representative’

Chelsea are not willing to sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

Joao Pedro is one of the strikers that Barcelona are looking to sign this summer.

With Robert Lewandowski leaving at the end of the season, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco believe that Chelsea striker Joao Pedro would be a suitable replacement.

Deco has already met Joao Pedro’s representatives in London, but the message he has received has not been particularly great.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Brazil international striker’s agents have told Barcelona that Chelsea are not willing to sell the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window.

That is the same message that Julian Alvarez’s agents have conveyed to Barcelona about a potential move for the Atletico Madrid and Argentina international striker.

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Chelsea will not sell Joao Pedro to Barcelona

While acknowledging that signing England international striker Harry Kane from Bayern Munich would be very difficult, the report stated: ‘Barcelona’s highest hopes lie with Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro.

‘However, club sources admit they currently have no indication that Atletico Madrid or Chelsea are looking to sell.

‘No offers have been made to either club for these players, but the club has received information from the players’ representatives.’

The report added: ‘In the case of Joao Pedro, Barca have also made inquiries and let him know they are interested.

‘It could be said that he wasn’t the initial priority in the post-Lewandowski planning, but the difficulties with Julian have brought him into the spotlight, although Chelsea are not at all open to selling at the moment.’

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Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also said this week that Chelsea have no intension whatever to sell Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window.

Romano said about Joao Pedro on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “What I can tell you guys is that, despite the meeting, despite the contacts, because there is no doubt, and it’s reality that Barcelona are having contacts with people close to Joao Pedro, because Barcelona like the player, because Barcelona love the player, and because Barcelona understand that the Julian Alvarez situation is completely blocked.”

The Italian journalist added: “So, at the moment, the understanding is that, yes, Barcelona like Joao Pedro and had some conversations with those close to Joao Pedro is true, but at the moment, Chelsea position is very clear.

“They want Joao Pedro to be an important part of the squad, not just for present as he is, but also for future.

“And they want Joao Pedro to be a crucial part of the squad, also under Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea believe that Joao Pedro can be fantastic under Xabi Alonso, as he was already this season in a complicated season.

“They can imagine Joao can do even better with Xabi Alonso, and so that’s Chelsea position.

“They absolutely want Joao Pedro to stay.”

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