Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo with the Napoli and Chelsea badges

The agents of Chelsea-linked Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho were at Stamford Bridge to watch the Blues beat Wolves on Monday night.

Garnacho is reportedly a Chelsea transfer target, though Serie A giants Napoli are also believed to be interested.

The Naples outfit recently sold Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain for around £60million and the Man Utd forward is an option Antonio Conte is considering.

Garnacho was viewed as an ‘untouchable’ asset a year ago but Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now reportedly willing to listen to offers for every first-team player.

This has caught the eye of Chelsea, who probably would not have registered an interest if Ratcliffe’s stance had not changed.

Enzo Maresca’s side have plenty of depth in wide positions but they are still ‘considering’ signing Garnacho this month, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs posted an image from the stands of Chelsea’s Premier League win over Wolves on Monday on social media, reporting that Garnacho’s agents Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas were in attendance.

He wrote on X: ‘Both Carlos Cambeiro and Quique De Lucas from Alejandro Garnacho’s Lead3rs agency are at Stamford Bridge this evening. Garnacho one of the options Chelsea are considering.’

Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos shared Jacobs’ post, adding that Chelsea ‘will try to sign’ Garnacho in the January transfer window.

Burgos says Man Utd’s asking price is 70 million euros and they ‘are not negotiating’.

Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is clearly a fan of Garnacho, starting him against Southampton last Thursday despite the persistent transfer rumours.

Amorim did drop the 20-year-old from his matchday squad for a Premier League match against Manchester City on December 15 due to his application off the pitch but the player has featured in every game since.

As touched on before, Napoli are also in the race to sign Garnacho in the winter transfer window.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claimed on Monday that Man Utd and Napoli have ‘scheduled a meeting’ to discuss a transfer.

Di Marzio states that Man Utd officials will also discuss the transfer of wing-back Patrick Dorgu with Napoli’s Serie A rivals Lecce:

A meeting between Napoli and Manchester United is scheduled to understand the conditions of the operation for Garnacho. The Napoli transfer market continues, which is looking for Kvaratskhelia’s replacement. In recent days, the Georgian’s move to PSG has been made official with the Azzurri now wanting to give the right replacement to Antonio Conte. Tomorrow, January 21, Manchester United will meet Lecce as far as Dorgu is concerned. A meeting with Napoli for Garnacho is also scheduled. The negotiation, therefore, will get underway with the Azzurri who will try to understand the conditions for the operation. The Argentine born in 2004 took part in 21 Premier League games this season in which he scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist.

