Chelsea will win the Premier League ‘in the next two or three years’ – Jordan

Todd Boehly has been in charge at Stamford Bridge since May 2022.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan claims Chelsea will win the Premier League title “in the next two or three years” under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

The Blues have spent over £1billion on new players since a Boehly-led consortium completed their takeover of the Premier League club at the end of May 2022.

However, Chelsea have gone backwards on the pitch with the west Londoners going from third in the Premier League at the end of the 2021/22 season to 12th last term under Boehly’s ownership.

And they have started off this season in similar vein with Chelsea currently sitting 11th in the standings after losing 2-0 at home to Brentford on Saturday.

They have had an issue scoring goals this season but Jordan reckons Chelsea will win the Premier League title in the next two or three years despite being “nowhere near” it at the moment.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “They’re not trying to screw around, they spent a lot of money. This is one of the downsides to having a lot of money, not a lot of football intelligence and spending way too much money for players.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Spurs, Villa and Nketiah thrive; Ten Hag, Chelsea don’t

“There’s no doubt about it, Chelsea will get there, the question is how quickly they’ll get there and whether Pochettino will take them.

“I’ve never felt Pochettino will win them the Premier League. I felt that he would get them to the point where they compete for the top four, but that’s not Chelsea’s blueprint.

“Right now, even that argument appears unsustainable because they’re not great and they’re nowhere near what they should be or what they could be.

“The bottom line is that Chelsea will get there. Chelsea will win the league under Todd Boehly before the next two or three years.”

Mauricio Pochettino, who was hired during the summer, thinks Chelsea need to rebuild their trust with the fans as they attempt to reverse their woeful home form.

Pochettino said: “The key is to create a good atmosphere. I think you need to be in the right way with the fans, with the team. The team need to translate to the fans the idea that they can trust them.

“I think it (takes) time. We have many talented players but still they are so young. I’m not talking about the mentality of the club or the badge because Chelsea is about victories and a strong winning mentality.

“The team is young and we need to match this level of capacity to compete always at your best.

“We can talk about Cole Palmer who arrived in the last moments (of the transfer window) who is showing character, taking the responsibility to take penalties. It’s always about getting a good balance.”