Chelsea willing to accept upwards of £30m for recent signing amid shock hunt for rival winger

Chelsea are reportedly willing to listen to offers above the £28.5million they paid for Noni Madueke in January 2023, as they are on the hunt for yet another Premier League winger.

Madueke is one of a number of wingers signed by Chelsea in recent seasons. He followed six months after the signing of Raheem Sterling, as did Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Last summer, Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer – both who sometimes operate out wide – were both signed, and this time, Pedro Neto has joined from Wolves.

With new Stamford Bridge bursting at the seams with wingers, it seems there is no space for Madueke, who played 23 Premier League games and started just 13 of those last term.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will listen to offers ‘in excess of’ the £28.5million they paid to PSV in January 2023.

It is also mentioned that the manager at the time, Graham Potter, was one of the biggest advocates of that deal, suggesting subsequent managers have not seen the winger in the same light, despite him having contributed to 11 goals in all competitions last term from limited appearances.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 The ten fastest Premier League manager dismissals as Ten Hag leads current sack race

👉 Why the Chelsea negativity? They are set up perfectly to dominate as soon as Guardiola leaves

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea to ‘test’ Premier League rivals with ‘loan offers’ for £60m England striker

While Chelsea have just splashed north of £5omillion on Neto from Wolves, another Premier League winger is seemingly in their thoughts.

It’s been reported that they are looking into the signing of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, and are willing to let two academy players go to United as part of that deal.

If that move happens, it seems almost certain that Madueke will be pushed out, with Sancho no doubt taking the majority of the minutes he would have gotten.

Newcastle United have been keen on the 22-year-old of late, so whether or not they decide to go after him, knowing the Blues’ stance on the transfer, remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Chelsea Gallagher sale collapse could prompt near ‘worst-case scenario’ as Aston Villa, Tottenham lurk