Chelsea ‘willing to pay’ £150m in order to ‘seduce’ Serie A star and solve Pochettino problem

Chelsea are ready to spend more money in the January transfer window with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen the subject of interest, according to reports.

The Blues have continued their poor run of form from last season into the new campaign with Mauricio Pochettino’s side only recording one win in their first six Premier League fixtures.

Their only win came against newly-promoted Luton Town with Chelsea currently sat in 14th position with five points from a possible 18.

The Blues’ main problem this season is coming in front of goal with Pochettino’s men only managing to hit the back of the net on five occasions this season.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson and midfielder Enzo Fernandez are currently the two worst finishers in the Premier League, according to their xG numbers.

And now Spanish publication Nacional insist that Chelsea will look to address their issues in front of goal by entering the transfer market once again.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Mauricio Pochettino sack talk nonsense as he takes over from Ten Hag

Todd Boehly and the Blues board have spent over £1billion on new players since they took over at the end of May last year and they want to bring in Napoli’s Osimhen as they look for a proven goalscorer.

Nacional add that Chelsea are ‘willing to pay’ €172m (£150m) to land Osimhen as soon as possible with Boehly ‘determined to continue investing a lot of money in players who can change’ their fortunes.

Osimhen, who was on Real Madrid’s ‘wish list’ in the summer, finished as top goalscorer in Serie A last campaign as Napoli won their first Scudetto for 33 years.

Premier League side Chelsea are ‘preparing the offer to seduce’ both Napoli and the Nigeria international but it could be ‘especially difficult to reach an agreement with the Neapolitan team’.

The 24-year-old has started off this season in a similar vein of form with Osimhen bagging three goals in his first five Serie A fixtures of the campaign.

Despite their terrible start to the new season, Fabrizio Romano claims that “the message from the club remains the same” that “this is a long-term project” and they are confident it will eventually come to fruition.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Mauricio Pochettino’s difficult start at Chelsea continued yesterday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa. It’s not his fault, it’s the general situation at the club, and he made it clear before the Villa game that this is a long-term project.

“Still, we have to acknowledge that they’ve lost another game and it’s not an easy moment for Chelsea. Ollie Watkins scored the winner at Stamford Bridge, and the result leaves the Blues 14th in the table with just one win and just five goals scored in their opening six games.

“No one is happy with the current situation, but the message from the club remains the same – this is a long-term project, it’s a process that will take time. I can honestly say I’m not surprised by the situation because it’s a very young squad and it’s a project that will take time.

“It was not possible to think that many young players could make an impact in one or two months. Of course this is not positive as Chelsea are an ambitious club and expect to be on a different level, but this is the reality: it takes time.”