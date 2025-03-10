Added firepower is a crucial aim for Chelsea in the summer transfer window and the Blues are reportedly honing their options.

Despite possible competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United, the Blues are determined to upgrade Enzo Maresca’s attack.

Chelsea have turned their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface and “are doing whatever it takes to win the race” according to reporting by CaughtOffside.

24-year-old Nigerian international Boniface arrived in Europe with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in 2019 before spending a single season in Belgium with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Boniface signed for Leverkusen in 2023 and scored 14 goals in 18 starts as Xabi Alonso steered them to an incredible Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double last season.

He’s added seven more league goals this term as well as another in the Champions League against AC Milan.

Chelsea are understandably attracted by that level of production. Despite sitting in fourth in the Premier League, the Blues’ need for a scorer is clear.

Nicolas Jackson has scored nine times in the Premier League this season but isn’t reliably prolific. He’s also injured, leaving Maresca with the Christopher Nkunku as his only recognised centre forward.

With Nkunku not firing and Cole Palmer struggling for form in front of goal, Chelsea’s need to strengthen has been exposed.

“Chelsea are increasingly moving towards Boniface as a top priority target ahead of next season, so they’ll hope they can remain at the front of the queue for his signature,” reports CaughtOffside.

That queue apparently comprises Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as Saudi Pro League also-rans Al-Nassr, who tried to sign Boniface to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in January and ended up signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

While Chelsea intend to fend off attention from elsewhere, interest in Boniface from their Premier League rivals makes just as much sense.

Man Utd are getting precious little return from their meagre centre forward options and will look to back Ruben Amorim in the summer. Arsenal’s woes up front have been picked over repeatedly since Kai Havertz joined Gabriel Jesus in the treatment room.

Newcastle’s situation is different. Alexander Isak is by many measures the most effective striker in the Premier League.

If the Magpies finish in a Champions League spot, they should be able to hold on to their key man. If not, the interest from elsewhere will be constant and widespread. Arsenal in particular have been frequently linked with a move for Isak in the past.

Boniface’s contract runs to the summer of 2028 but he would come at a lower cost than Isak, for whom Newcastle will fight tooth and nail.

If the Gunners decide to cut out a step and go straight for the Nigerian, it’s likely they’ll find Chelsea standing in their path.