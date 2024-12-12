Wright lauds Chelsea for agreeing ‘amazing bargain’ transfer with Man Utd

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Chelsea for agreeing an “amazing bargain” to sign Jadon Sancho from Man Utd permanently next summer.

The Blues beat Tottenham 4-3 over the weekend to maintain their excellent start to the season and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points, although the Merseysiders have a game in hand.

Chelsea have now won five matches in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in six after Enzo Maresca has managed to unite a talented squad this season.

The west Londoners have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 but they have now built a team, led by Cole Palmer’s brilliance, that could challenge for the title this season.

Sancho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after falling out with Erik ten Hag at Man Utd, joined Chelsea on loan in the summer with an obligation to buy for around £25m next summer.

Praising Sancho’s recent displays, Wright said on his own podcast: “I need to give flowers to Jadon Sancho. He was very good [against Tottenham], he was good.

“He said afterwards about proving people wrong and feeling welcome so he obviously didn’t feel that at the other place, at Man United, probably.

“Why would he say that otherwise? He didn’t feel like he was at the bosom of a football club that recognised what he can do and gave him the platform to express himself.

“Even when he went to Dortmund last season he was proving people wrong.

“I’m just pleased he’s shown since leaving United that in the right environment he is a top player, a top player.”

After being told that Sancho will only cost Chelsea £25m when the deal becomes permanent, Wright continued: “Wow, £25m, that is an amazing bargain, an amazing bargain.”

Despite a good season to date, Wright believes Chelsea need to sign two more players to go to “the next level”.

Wright added: “A goalkeeper and an experienced centre-half takes them to the next level. I think they’re only missing a good goalkeeper and an experienced centre-half.

“I think the goalkeeper has it in him to drop some points. But Chelsea can just continue as they are, no one is expecting it from then, so we will see what Chelsea and Enzo Maresca are made of later in the season.

“If they get an experienced guy in the dressing room, they are right amongst it. I keep saying it but watch this space with Chelsea.”