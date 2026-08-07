Xabi Alonso tells Chelsea he wants €70m midfielder he asked Real Madrid to sign

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has told the club’s owners, BlueCo, to sign Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, having tried to get him at Real Madrid, according to a journalist.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal paid £60million (€70.4m) to Sociedad for the Spain international midfielder to get a favourable structural deal, despite his release clause being €60m (£51.1m).

Before the north London club sealed the deal for Zubimendi, Alonso wanted Madrid to sign him.

Alonso was appointed the Real Madrid manager at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Xabi Alonso wanted Martin Zubimendi at Real Madrid

According to AS, the former Madrid midfielder ‘informed’ the Spanish club’s hierarchy that Zubimendi ‘could be the compass needle’ and replace Toni Kroos in midfield.

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Arsenal, who went on to win the Premier League title last season, had already made a move for Zubimendi at that stage, but the midfielder was still holding out for Madrid.

AS added: ‘Even so, the fact that the Basque coach’s representatives were in contact with Zubimendi’s opened a door, given that the Spanish international waited a few days, convinced that if there was a possibility of signing for Real Madrid with Xabi at the helm, it was an unmissable opportunity for his career.’

The Real Madrid-leaning publication further stated: ‘Real Madrid hesitated, and by the time they made a move to explore the possibility of a transfer, it was too late.

‘They were never convinced, and Arsenal officially announced his signing two weeks later than they would have liked.’

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Zubimendi played a key role in Arsenal winning the Premier League title and reaching the final of the Champions League last season.

Xabi Alonso wants Martin Zubimendi at Chelsea

However, with Bruno Guimaraes now set to join Arsenal from Newcastle United, it has emerged that Chelsea could try to sign Zubimendi before the summer transfer window closes.

Chelsea FC journalist Simon Phillips wrote on his Substack, he wrote: “I was told by a source that Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Martin Zubimendi and has communicated to Chelsea that he’s a player he likes and is of interest to him.

“I’m NOT saying Chelsea are going for Zubimendi, but he is a player who’s been mentioned by Alonso.”

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