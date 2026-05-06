Xavi, who has been linked with Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Xavi is ready to take charge of Chelsea, but the transfer guru has claimed that the club’s owners, BlueCo, have not made an approach for the Barcelona legend.

The Independent reported this week that Chelsea are considering hiring Xavi as their new manager.

Xavi is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted with Barcelona at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Xavi is among a number of candidates that Chelsea are considering, according to the report.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea are not planning to move for Xavi, although the Barcelona legend’s entourage are insistent that the Blues are keen on him.

The talkSPORT journalist wrote on X at 5:51pm on May 5: “Xavi Hernandez side insist Chelsea have made a formative approach and is open to a move to England.

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“However, my understanding is Chelsea are not expected to proceed. Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva and Andoni Iraola all under serious consideration and Xavi, for now, ruled out by Chelsea.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the information that he has been given about Xavi.

While Romano has disclosed that Xavi would love to manage Chelsea, the Italian journalist has dismissed suggestions that the Premier League club have made contact with the 46-year-old.

Xavi has also been proposed to Man Utd to replace Michael Carrick as the permanent manager at Old Trafford, according to Romano.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

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Chelsea appointed Calum McFarlane as their interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

No Chelsea contact with Xavi

Romano said about Xavi and Chelsea on his YouTube channel: “My understanding, guys, after checking this is that there is nothing ongoing between Chelsea and Xavi.

“Zero. Nothing happened between Chelsea and Xavi. That’s the understanding as of today.

“Then, guys, as I always say, Xavi is a top manager. Chelsea are a top club.

“If tomorrow morning they decide to meet, I will let you know.

“But, as of today, beginning of May, zero contacts between Xavi and Chelsea.

“And this is not disrespect from Chelsea, just they are not talking to Xavi.

“There are different candidates. There are different names on the shortlist.

“What’s real on Xavi is that Xavi would love to work in England.

“Xavi feels ready for an opportunity even outside of Spain.

“Xavi feels ready for a new chapter after what he did, the important job he did at Barcelona.

“And Xavi would be open to Premier League future, similar to Andoni Iraola.

“Iraola did fantastic at Bournemouth, he’s doing fantastic at Bournemouth.

“Xavi wants to consider also Premier League as a potential destination, not the only one.

“So, Xavi is very open about his future, but Premier League would be interesting for Xavi Hernandez.

“I can also reveal to you that Xavi Hernandez was also proposed to Manchester United since January, since they decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim as an option for the job.

“But Manchester United decided Michael Carrick interim coach and now Michael Carrick with big chances to continue at the club.

“So, Xavi would love to work in Premier League one day, but, as of today, my understanding is that nothing really concrete is happening between Chelsea and Xavi Hernandez.”

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